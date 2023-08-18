The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee will start rolling into U.S. dealerships in early 2024, virtually unchanged except for some new 18-inch polished or painted wheels for the Grand Cherokee Limited. Besides that, the 2024 Grand Cherokee remains part of the fifth-gen model that debuted in 2021 and is the same as the outgoing variant that received an extensive makeover for the 2022 model year.

In other words, it’s hard to go wrong with the Grand Cherokee if comfort, versatility, practicality, luxury, and a smidgen of ruggedness are what you want in a two-row, five-seat family SUV.

Powertrain & Drivetrain Options

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a standard 3.6-liter all-aluminum Pentastar V6 with 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. On the other hand, the 4xe variant has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger and a hybrid powertrain (two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack) that collectively outputs 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque.

Both powertrains connect to an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic, with the 4xe delivering an EPA-rated 56 MPGe combined and 25 miles of all-electric range. By contrast, the Pentastar V6 has an EPA rating of 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined. According to Jeep, the Pentastar V6 can go more than 500 miles on a tank of gas.

Grand Cherokee V6 models get a standard rear-wheel drivetrain, while the 4xe has standard 4WD. But since we’re talking about a Jeep, there are three 4×4 drivetrains on the menu: Quadra-Trac I, Quadtra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II with an electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-LSD). All 4×4 drivetrains have an active transfer case that automatically distributes torque to wheels with more grip.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Photo: Jeep.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee could tow up to 6,200 lbs., but the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L with the Hemi V8 could pull up to 7,200 lbs. Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee 4xe has a maximum 3,500 lbs. towing capacity.

Trim Levels & Standard Equipment

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has four primary trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland, and Summit. The base Grand Cherokee Laredo has LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, a six-speaker audio system, an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and six USB ports. Optional equipment packages add more features like heated seats, wireless charging, a sunroof, a remote start, power liftgate, and more.

Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee Limited gets updated 18-inch wheels, navigation, LED fog lights, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, cowhide upholstery, and heated rear seats. Of course, the Limited has optional equipment packages that add more goodies like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and a 10.25-inch passenger touchscreen display.

Choosing the Grand Cherokee Overland introduces more delectable features like an adaptive air suspension (with ride height adjustment for 4×4 variants), ventilated front seats, navigation, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo, interior ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and a hands-free tailgate.

On the other hand, the range-topping Grand Cherokee Summit has four-zone automatic climate control, front massaging seats, active driving assist, a surround-view camera, and a gloss black roof. The Summit Reserve Package adds a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, premium leather seats, 21-inch wheels, a faux suede headliner, open-pore wood trim, and more.

Advanced Safety Technology

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has its fair share of advanced driving aids. The list includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and rear parking sensors. In addition, the top-of-the-line Summit trim has a front cross-traffic alert, automated parking, and an available night vision camera with a heads-up display (HUD).

Jeep Grand Cherokee Warranty

The Jeep Grand Cherokee leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Jeep vehicle, including the Grand Cherokee.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Penstar V6 starts at $40,130 for the entry-level Laredo and will likely go north of $70,000 for the range-topping Summit Reserve. Meanwhile, the base 4xe starts at $60,460 and will trend as high as $78,000 for the Summit Reserve 4xe. Given the wide MSRP range, our free and easy search tools* will help narrow down dealer inventory in your area. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

Production for the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee begins near the end of 2023 at the Detroit Assembly Complex. Six exterior colors are available: Bright White, Baltic Grey, Diamond Black, Midnight Sky, Silver Zynith, Rocky Mountain, and Velvet Red.

