2022 Jeep Wrangler Overview: New Features, Updated Trim Levels, Pricing & More

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler needs no introduction. We regard the original Jeep CJ-7 as the world’s first-ever 4×4 SUV, and we say this with due respect to GM’s first-gen Suburban of 1935, which experts regard as the progenitor of modern crossovers and sport-utility vehicles. Still, who would have thought a World War II utility vehicle would later start a global love affair for bigger and more rugged family vehicles?

The Jeep Wrangler remains a formidable off-road machine, but it has grown more refined over the years without losing its free-spirited, outdoorsy soul. The choppy ride quality is a given, and so is the snug cabin, but the Jeep Wrangler has bridged many generations of buyers for its unmistakable charm and go-anywhere attitude.

Parent company Stellantis has been busy updating the 2022 Wrangler with new features to keep it fresh amidst the onslaught of new contenders like the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco.

2022 Jeep Wrangler: What’s New?

A lot is happening when it comes to the spec sheet for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler. To begin, Rubicon models with the 3.6-liter V6 with either the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic have an available 4.88 axle ratio and a 100:1 crawl ratio from the factory. Meanwhile, Sahara and Rubicon variants get remote proximity keyless entry and an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with premium audio.

On the other hand, the Sport and Sport S get a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the Wrangler 4xe High Altitude has new 20-inch wheels and updated side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Furthermore, all Jeep Wranglers get a new cabin filter that removes 95 percent of air particulates.

Other changes include a Sunrider Flip Top hardtop roof, a Corning Gorilla Glass windshield (standard on Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon), and the optional Xtreme Recon Package for the Willys four-door with eTorque. The package includes 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, and more.

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Trim Levels & Standard Features

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler is available in seven trim variants: Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Rubicon, Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe, and Rubicon 392. The two-door Wrangler is only available in Sport and Rubicon, but the Sport model branches into multiple subvariants like the Willys Sport, Sport S, Willys, and Altitude. The four-door Wrangler Unlimited is available in Sahara, Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe, and Rubicon 392 trim models.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler is available with five powertrain options:

A naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque (six-speed manual or eight-speed auto).

A turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque (eight-speed auto).

A turbo 3.0-liter diesel V6 with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque (four-door models only, eight-speed auto).

A 6.4-liter V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. torque (four-door Rubicon only, eight-speed auto).

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with two electric motors and a plug-in hybrid battery pack pumping out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque (Sahara and Rubicon 4xe only, eight-speed auto).

The standard drivetrain is a Command-Trac NV241 part-time 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. Meanwhile, there’s an optional Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time 4WD and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. Rubicon models have the option for the Rock-Trac 4×4 system with a full-time 4WD system and 4LO ratio of 4:1.

Wrangler Sport

The Wrangler Sport comes well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, skid plates, tow hooks, fog lights, and manual windows.

Wrangler Sport S

The Wrangler Sport S starts with all the niceties from the base Sport trim and adds power windows and locks, a leather-wrapped tiller, alloy wheels, and standard air-conditioning.

Wrangler Sahara

The Sahara trim offers more comfort and style with 18-inch alloy wheels, body-color fenders, a full-time four-wheel drivetrain, remote keyless entry, an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a driver information display, and automatic climate control, among many others.











2022 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. Photos: Jeep Brand.

Wrangler Rubicon

The Wrangler Rubicon gets an Off-Road Plus driving mode (adjusts the throttle, transmission, and traction control over rugged terrain), heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 4:1 gear ratio, electric locking front/rear differentials, electronically-disconnecting front stabilizer bars, and rock rails to protect the undercarriage.

Wrangler 392

The Jeep Wrangler 392 receives a burly 6.4-liter V8 engine, Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electronic locking front and rear differentials, and a standard two-inch lift kit. It also has FOX dampers, LED headlights, a three-piece hardtop roof, performance brakes, leather upholstery, and an Alpine premium audio system.

The Wrangler 392 also gets an impressive lineup of modern safety features like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision mitigation, among many others.

Jeep Warranty

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. All Wranglers leave the factory with an additional three-year/unlimited miles anti-corrosion and perforation warranty. Depending on how much you drive – or where you drive with a Jeep – an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Jeep extended warranties.

2022 Jeep Wrangler: Getting The Best Price

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler is available to order now. Base prices start at $31,590 for the Sport, $34,790 for the Sport S, and $42,945 for the Sahara. Meanwhile, the Rubicon starts at $42,995, while the Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 392 have base prices at $54,125 and $78,690, respectively. All MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,595 destination fee.

Our free and easy search tools* show which Jeep dealers have the most competitive pricing on a new Wrangler. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price. With so many trim levels to pick from, see this quick but helpful guide to getting the best price on a new Jeep.

