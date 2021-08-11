2022 Jeep Compass: Performance Specs, Trim Levels, Pricing & More

The 2022 Jeep Compass is arriving with a plethora of welcome updates inside and out. Jeep is also introducing a new Latitude Lux trim for the Compass. It sits between the Latitude and Trailhawk and offers cowhide upholstery, standard all-wheel-drive, and an updated infotainment screen, to name a few. Below is a quick rundown of the 2022 Jeep Compass by trim level, although we will briefly cover some of the performance aspects first. If you would like a more general overview of the 2022 Compass, along with extra photos of the vehicle, take a look at this article.

Engine & Drivetrain

The 2022 Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine pumping out 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft. of torque. It has a six-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. If you need all-wheel traction, a 4×4 drivetrain is optional, along with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Still, the Compass is available in two 4×4 variants depending on the trim level: Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low.

Jeep Active Drive is a fully automatic 4×4 drivetrain that seamlessly transitions from front to rear to all-wheel drive at any speed. It can even send 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels as needed. Meanwhile, Jeep Active Drive Low is standard for the Compass Trailhawk. It offers better traction and grip for rough terrain with low range gearing and a 20:1 crawl ratio.

2022 Jeep Compass: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Jeep Compass is available in five trim models: Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, and Limited. Here’s a closer look at each variant. The MSRP figures below already include the $1,495 destination fee.

Compass Sport

The 2022 Jeep Compass Sport 4×2 has base prices at $26,490, while the Sport 4×4 starts at $27,990. Standard equipment includes an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect5, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and USB Type-A and Type C charging ports. Also standard are 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, heated and power mirrors, roof rails, cloth seats with manual adjustments, a six-speaker audio system, and steering wheel audio controls.

It also has an array of standard safety features like forward collision warning with active braking, active lane management with lane sensing and lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a rear backup camera, to name a few.

The Compass Sport 4×4 has the Jeep Active Drive system with three driving modes: Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud. Additionally, it also has a fully disconnecting rear axle and a power transfer unit to save fuel. The Jeep Compass Sport 4×4 has a maximum tow rating of up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

Compass Latitude

The 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude has base prices at $28,020 (front-wheel drive) and $29,520 (4×4). The Latitude adds cloth/vinyl seats, a leather shift knob, ambient overhead lighting, and illuminated visors. It also comes with 17-inch painted aluminum wheels, cornering fog lights, automatic headlights, body-color door handles, and gloss black side mirrors. Additional safety tech includes an optional 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and an innovative parallel and perpendicular parking assist system.

The new Jeep Compass Latitude is available with an Altitude Package starting at $28,020 (4×2) and $29,520 (4×4), respectively. The package includes gloss black and gray exterior accents, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a black roof, a black headliner, Light Tungsten accent stitching on the seats, and Piano Black interior accents.

Optional features include dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a hands-free liftgate, power seats, and rain-sensing wipers.

Compass Latitude Lux

The Jeep Compass Latitude Lux is new for 2022 and starts at $31,090. It has a standard Jeep Active Drive full-time 4×4 drivetrain, 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, a seven-inch digital color display, and remote start. Other standard features include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and a parking assist system.

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Compass Trailhawk

The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has base prices at $32,890. It has Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4×4 drivetrain with a 20:1 crawl ratio and low range gearing for added off-road prowess. It also has an additional Rock driving mode, hill descent control, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires, red tow hooks, and steel skid plates. Compass Trailhawk sits an inch higher off the ground to offer 8.6 inches of ground clearance or a fording depth of up to 19 inches.

The latest Compass Trailhawk has a trademark red and black anti-glare hood decal, a larger middle grille for better engine cooling, and available heated second-row seats. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and Jeep’s new Highway Assist and traffic sign recognition system.

Compass Limited

The 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 starts at $32,890. That’s not a typo, as Trailhawk and Limited have identical base prices. But whereas the former is more rugged, the latter is more about premium luxury. As such, Compass Limited gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, bright chrome and silver exterior accents, a gloss black roof, and rain-sensing wipers.

In addition, it has a seven-inch full-color instrument display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a black and gray interior with Sepia accents and Burnished Copper stitching.

The Jeep Compass Limited is also available with the High Altitude Package starting at $33,990. It adds a gray and glossy black exterior trim, a black roof, body-color front and rear fascias, LED exterior lighting, and 19-inch Satin Granite Crystal alloy wheels. A nine-speaker Alpine audio system, dual-pane sunroof, black leather seats with Tungsten stitching, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Uconnect 5 are also included.

2022 Jeep Compass interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Compass Warranty

The latest Jeep Compass has a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty of three years or 36,000 miles and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on your driving habits, extending your Jeep warranty might be a stellar idea. This free and comprehensive guide on Jeep extended warranties will help you make the right decision.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.

