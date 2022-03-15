2022 Jeep Cherokee Overview: Refreshed Lineup, More Standard Features & New X Trim

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee remains part of the KL model unveiled in 2014. Although the current Cherokee is riding on an aging FCA Compact Wide platform that underpinned the now-defunct Dodge Dart, it still delivers solid off-road performance and reasonable comfort while on paved roads.

2022 Jeep Cherokee: What’s New?

The most significant change is a new base Cherokee X trim. If the X moniker is any indication, it means a moderate amount of ruggedness that slots just below the popular Trailhawk variant. Elsewhere, Jeep has made the previously-optional 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen (with SiriusXM satellite radio) standard across the board, and the Cherokee Latitude Lux gets more standard goodies like dual-zone automatic climate control and a seven-inch driver’s display.

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee is also home to some mild exterior updates. It has a new aluminum hood, a refreshed seven-bar front grille, new bi-LED front projector headlamps with daytime running lights, and standard fog lights. Safety-wise, the 2022 Cherokee has blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, and lane-keeping assist across all trim variants.

Powertrain Options & Fuel Economy

The base Cherokee Altitude and its 180-horsepower 2.4-liter gas engine have bid goodbye for 2022. Instead, the Cherokee X replaces it with a standard 4×4 drivetrain and a Pentastar V6 engine with 271 horsepower, 239 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 22 combined mpg.

All 2022 Cherokees have a 4×4 drivetrain except the Latitude LUX, which is available with front-wheel-drive and an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder generating 270 horsepower, 295 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 26 combined mpg.

In addition, Pentastar V6 Cherokees can tow up to 4,500 lbs., while four-cylinder variants have a max tow rating of 4,000 lbs. No matter which Cherokee trim level you pick, a nine-speed automatic with a rear-axle disconnect (to improve fuel economy) is standard fare.

2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Photo: Jeep Brand.

2022 Jeep Cherokee Trim Levels

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee is available in four trim models: X, Latitude LUX, Trailhawk, and Limited. Below is a quick look at each trim level along with the starting MSRPs, which already include the $1,595 destination charge.

Cherokee X

The base Jeep Cherokee X starts at $35,590. The X trim has a one-inch suspension lift, all-terrain tires, chunkier wheel arches, custom body graphics, and unique seat inserts for some added flair. It also gets heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, and 17-inch wheels.

Cherokee Latitude LUX

The Jeep Cherokee Latitude LUX also starts at $35,590 (FWD) and has most of the standard features from the base X trim. However, it adds leather upholstery, a power liftgate, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a household-style power outlet, among other features.

Cherokee Trailhawk

The off-road-ready Trailhawk starts at $38,640. It gets an updated 4×4 drivetrain with a locking rear axle that delivers steadier traction over loose, muddy, or challenging terrain. The Trailhawk receives black hood decals, knobby all-terrain tires, and underbody skid plates.

Cherokee Limited

The range-topping Jeep Cherokee Limited starts at $40,340. It has 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, memory settings for the driver’s seat, and a nine-speaker audio system. In addition, the Limited has extra safety features like adaptive cruise control and an automated parking system.

2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Available Exterior Colors

Billet Silver

Bright White

Diamond Black Crystal

Granite Crystal

Hydro Blue

Slate Blue

Sting-Gray

Velvet Red

Jeep Warranty

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. To help you decide, see this detailed guide to extended warranties for Jeep vehicles.

Getting The Best Deal

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Jeep Cherokee. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is one of the best starting points for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price. For more insight into getting the best deal on a new Jeep, see this quick but helpful guide.

