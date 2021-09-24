Xtreme Recon Package Now Available For The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys

Meet the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon package! The new package will be available for both the Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392. Let’s take a look at what you get if you spring for the Xtreme Recon package.

Xtreme Recon Package Equipment

The package includes LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires and 17-inch by eight-inch beadlock capable wheels.

“The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the Jeep brand, and we’re excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.”

The 1.5-inch suspension lift and off-road-tuned shocks complement the 4.56:1 axle ratio and anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes. Exterior treatments include a black grille, matte black badging, a “4-Wheel Drive” swing gate decal, and a Willys hood decal.

Package Specs

Approach Angle: 47.4 degrees

47.4 degrees Breakover Angle: 26.7 degrees

26.7 degrees Departure Angle: 40.4 degrees

40.4 degrees Ground Clearance: 12.9 inches

12.9 inches Water Fording: 33.6 inches

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon package starts at $39,435. That figure includes the $1,495 destination charge and the $3,995 upcharge for the actual package itself. The Jeep Wrangler Willys 3.6L eTorque can also be equipped with the Xtreme Recon package. According to Jeep, the package will be available for order starting in October 2021.

Jeep Warranty

Every new Jeep has a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty of three years or 36,000 miles and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Finding The Best Deal



