2022 Jeep Compass: Here’s What’s New In This Quick Overview

The 2022 Jeep Compass is soldiering on as a more rugged and off-road capable alternative to popular crossovers like the Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V. The latest Jeep Compass is back and ready to roll after debuting at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show with its redesigned face, an all-new modern interior, and a dazzling array of tech.

“Sophisticated and well equipped, the Compass stays true to its benchmark 4×4 capability and on-road dynamics, but with even more refinement and precision,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “It also boasts a host of new attributes and innovative technologies designed to keep consumers connected and make their lives easier.”

2022 Jeep Compass: What’s New?

The 2022 Jeep Compass features a resculpted fascia with a new seven-slot grille design with high gloss black accents, slimmer LED headlights, and a larger lower grille to improve engine cooling. Furthermore, higher trim models get LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, and new LED taillamps. “When redesigning the 2022 Jeep Compass, the goal was to create a visual differentiation to express and celebrate the vehicle’s on-road and off-road personalities,” added Tim Anness, Director of Core Design Group.

Perhaps the most welcome change is the updated interior design accented by a new instrument panel. The dashboard layout has a cleaner horizontal theme to deliver a more premium vibe. Front and center is an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5 with wireless connectivity for Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Bluetooth. On the other hand, a larger 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen is standard on the Trailhawk, Limited, and Latitude Lux trims. In addition, Latitude Lux is new for 2022 and throws in a leather interior, the bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, and all-wheel-drive on its list of standard equipment.

The latest Jeep Compass also has a new multifunction steering wheel, HVAC vents in the second-row console, and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Higher trim models also receive a more immersive 10.25-inch full-color digital instrument cluster.

2022 Jeep Compass. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Two 4×4 Drivetrains, One Engine

The 2022 Jeep Compass remains motivated by a 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine with 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic gearbox are standard. However, Compass 4×4 variants have a nine-speed automatic transmission with two available 4×4 drivetrains: Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low.

The former is a fully automatic 4×4 drivetrain that sends 100 percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels. It offers a seamless transition between front-wheel and four-wheel drive, operating at any speed without driver intervention. The Jeep Active Drive 4×4 drivetrain is standard on the Sport, Latitude, and Limited 4×4 versions of the 2022 Jeep Compass.

On the other hand, Jeep Active Drive Low is standard on the Compass Trailhawk. It has a 20:1 crawl ratio and low range gearing for better off-road capabilities. Both 4×4 drivetrains feature the Jeep Selec-Terrain system with Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, and an exclusive Rock mode on the Compass Trailhawk. Furthermore, both 4×4 drivetrains have an innovative power transfer unit and a fully disconnecting rear axle to save fuel when all-wheel traction is not required.

Rigid Construction

The 2022 Jeep Compass is riding on Stellantis’ small-wide architecture with a fully independent suspension, a high-strength steel frame, and an isolated rear cradle with high-mounted springs and shock absorbers. It also has a bespoke front cross member that improves body rigidity while absorbing more energy in a crash. The new Compass even comes with split-type shock absorbers to minimize vibrations and harshness. In other words, Jeep engineers were going for a combination of safety, comfort, and off-road performance.

Photo: Jeep Brand

Abundant Safety Tech

New for the 2022 Jeep Compass is Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking in addition to the standard advanced brake assist and forward-collision warning systems. The Compass Limited, Trailhawk, and High Altitude trims get traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, and an available parallel and perpendicular park assist system for easier parking.

Also new is Jeep’s Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving system that uses radars, sensors, and cameras to control the vehicle on approved highways. Other available safety features include active lane management and blind-spot monitoring.

Jeep Compass Warranty

The latest Jeep Compass has a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty of three years or 36,000 miles and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on your driving habits, extending your Jeep warranty might be a stellar idea. This free and comprehensive guide on Jeep extended warranties will help you make the right decision.

2022 Jeep Compass: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Jeep Compass will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. Base prices start at $26,490 for the Compass Sport 4×2 and $27,990 for the 4×4 version. The Compass Limited 4×4 tops out at $33,490 (these price figures include the $1,495 destination fee). If you are in the market for a new Compass, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price.

