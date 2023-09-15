2024 Jeep Gladiator: Revamped Styling, Updated Tech & Safety Features & New AEV Off-Road Packages

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator improves upon the strengths of the outgoing variant while receiving a host of updated technology, safety features, rugged hardware, and fresh styling. The Gladiator remains unique in the pickup truck segment by straddling the fine line between midsize and full-size, offering more room for the second-row seats than one might expect while having the option for open-air driving.

“The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator epitomizes the power of the Jeep community and how it continues to push for greater capability, advanced technology, and more refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “Gladiator is the only truck in the business that can celebrate open-air freedom and still do real truck stuff.”

2024 Jeep Gladiator: What’s New?

Changes to the 2024 Gladiator mirror the exterior updates of its Wrangler platform-mate. There’s a new seven-slot grille design with blacked-out and textured slots that Jeep claims improve engine cooling. Meanwhile, Jeep integrated the radio antenna in the windshield, while seven new wheel designs are available with tires ranging from 32 (mud-terrain) to 33 (all-terrain) inches.

Moreover, Jeep got rid of the optional diesel V6 engine for 2024, leaving the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 gas motor as the lone engine choice. Jeep has thankfully retained the Gladiator’s standard six-speed manual transmission and optional eight-speed automatic. Jeep said the manual enables an 84:1 crawl ratio, while the automatic has a crawl ratio up to 77:1.

When properly equipped, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator has a max tow rating of up to 7,700 lbs. with a max payload of 1,725 lbs. Like its Jeep brethren, the 2024 Gladiator is perfect for “ducking.”

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Genuine Off-Road Hardware

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has four available 4×4 drivetrains. There’s a SelecTrac full-time transfer case with a 2.71:1 low range ratio and a Rock-Trac full-time transfer case with 4:1 low range gearing. Meanwhile, the more hardcore Gladiator Rubicon and Mojave have a Rock-Trac part-time 4×4 with a 4:1 4LO ratio and a Command-Trac part-time four-wheel drivetrain with a 2.72:1 4LO ratio, respectively, enabling better traction and grip over inhospitable terrain.

The Gladiator Rubicon includes Tru-Lok front and rear axle lockers, Dana 44 solid front and rear axles, and an electronic sway-bar disconnect system to improve wheel articulation when rock climbing or forging perilous ground. On the other hand, Gladiator Mojave fortifies its “desert runner” vibe with FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, a Tru-Lok rear-axle locker, a one-inch suspension lift, Dana 44 solid front and rear axles, and an OffRoad+ driving program with a high-speed mode.

In addition, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X and Mojave X are new for 2024. The two new variants receive more off-road proven kits like a full-time transfer case, steel front and rear bumpers, and an off-road camera.

New AEV Packages

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has three new trail-rated packages from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The Upcountry package adds a two-inch lift kit, custom wheels, and beefier 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The Upcountry + has a lift kit, unique wheels, and 35-inch tires but adds a custom front bumper and fender flares.

Rounding out the new Gladiator AEV packages is the Level II. It has a 2.5-inch lift kit, Bilstein shocks, 37-inch all-terrain tires, a front skid plate, and a Warn winch. The AEV modifications enable up to a 44.7-degree approach angle, a 20.9-degree breakover angle, a 26-degree departure angle, 11.6 inches of ground clearance, and 31.5 inches of water fording.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Willys with an AEV Package. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Safety & Cabin Refinements

Jeep has imbibed the 2024 Gladiator’s interior with softer-touch materials, contrast stitching, upgraded infotainment features, and improved safety technology. All Gladiators receive a 12.3-inch center touchscreen with UConnect5 software, wireless smartphone connectivity, hands-free voice recognition, and innovative backlighting technology that improves screen visibility for open-air driving.

Like the Jeep Wrangler, the Gladiator’s new infotainment system has built-in Jeep Adventure Guides with maps, route descriptions, waypoint turns, and points of interest to 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails, including the Jericho Mountain in New Hampshire and the Hell’s Revenge in Utah.

In addition, the Gladiator has new front and rear side-curtain airbags, fortified side structures, outboard seatbelts for the second row, and more standard driving aids like adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning. New for 2024 are water-resistant 12-way power seats, which come standard in Gladiator Rubicon X and Mojave X.

Even More Standard Equipment

All trim variants of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator have more standard features than the 2023 Gladiator. For instance, the base Gladiator Sport has a new premium soft-top fabric, while the Sport gets a Gorilla glass windshield and unique 17-inch wheels. Meanwhile, other models get LED lighting, steel rock rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, Nappa leather upholstery, an Alpine premium audio system, and an integrated Bluetooth speaker, to name a few.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Gladiator Warranty

The Jeep Gladiator has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Jeep also offers free maintenance for three years (unlimited mileage). Options are available to extend the warranty on any Jeep vehicle, including the Gladiator.

2024 Jeep Gladiator: Pricing & Availability

The order books are open for the 2024 Jeep Gladiator. First deliveries will drop at dealerships near the end of 2023. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect a mild price hike from the 2023 model, which starts at $38,775. Our free and easy search tools* will let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule when the 2024 Gladiator becomes available.

