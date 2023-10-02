2024 Jeep Compass: Updated Styling, New Wheel Designs, Trailhawk & High Altitude Editions & More

The 2024 Jeep Compass sees a few changes for the new model year. It underwent a styling update for the 2022 model year. After that, Stellantis ditched the 2.4-liter TigerShark engine for an Alfa Romeo-derived 2.0-liter turbocharged unit that debuted for the 2023 Compass. With more power, standard all-wheel drive, better fuel economy, and a decent combination of on and off-road smarts, the Jeep Compass is a formidable compact SUV despite only a handful of updates for 2024.

2024 Jeep Compass: What’s New?

The 2024 Compass has updated wheel designs, a new front grille insert, and new all-terrain tires for the rugged Trailhawk variant. Moreover, Jeep will add new equipment and appearance packages by mid-2024, but the (RED) Edition & High Altitude packages are based on the well-equipped Compass Limited.

The former receives a body-color roof, lower claddings, custom 19-inch painted wheels, leatherette upholstery, and (RED) badging. (RED) was established in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono (Paul David Hewson in real life) and American attorney and activist Bobby Shriver to partner with companies to raise awareness for AIDS. In 2021, (RED) and Stellantis partnered to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Compass High Altitude Edition gets painted front and rear facias, gray accents, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, exclusive LED lighting, and 19-inch Granite Crystal alloy wheels.

Powertrain & Driveline

The 2024 Jeep Compass has a 2.0-liter turbocharged Stellantis Global Medium four-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft. of torque. Featuring double overhead camshafts, direct fuel injection, and twin-scroll turbocharging, it has 23 more horses than the old 2.4-liter mill while achieving an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in the combined cycle.

The engine sends power to an active 4×4 drivetrain via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. However, the Compass Trailhawk receives a more hardcore Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4 system with a 20:1 crawl ratio and a 4.398 final drive ratio for superior traction over muddy or loose terrain.

2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Trailhawk Highlights

The range-topping Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a factory-prepared off-road machine. Besides having a more sophisticated 4×4 drivetrain, it has a one-inch suspension lift kit, skid plates, red tow hooks, chunkier all-terrain gumballs, a full-size spare, and hill descent control.

The mods enable a 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle, and a 34-degree departure angle. Moreover, Compass Trailhawk could tow up to 2,000 lbs. (when properly equipped) and conquer up to 19 inches of river or flood water. All Compass variants have Selec-Terrain driving modes (Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud) and a dedicated Rock mode for Trailhawk models.

Standard Features & Trim Levels

The 2024 Jeep Compass will arrive at dealerships in five primary trim models: Sport, Latitude (with an Altitude package available), Latitude LUX, Limited (with (RED) and High Altitude packages available), and Trailhawk.

The base Compass Sport has LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker audio system, smartphone connectivity, and heated mirrors.

Meanwhile, the Compass Latitude gets fog lights, synthetic leather interior trimmings, and keyless entry. The Latitude LUX adds a power driver’s seat, remote engine start, heated front seats, genuine cowhide seats, 18-inch wheels, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The well-equipped Compass Limited supplements the Latitude LUX with dual-zone automatic climate control, interior ambient lighting, automatic wipers, a black roof, and parking sensors.

Finally, the Compass Trailhawk has the same black roof, ambient lighting, parking sensors, unique 17-inch wheels, and dual-zone climate control apart from its more rugged hardware and drivetrain.

2024 Jeep Compass Safety Features

The 2024 Jeep Compass has a comprehensive list of advanced driving aids. All variants have forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a rear seat reminder, and a driver attention warning system.

Jeep Compass Warranty

The Jeep Compass has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Opting for a Jeep extended warranty could provide extra peace of mind against long-term maintenance costs and high-mileage driving.

2024 Jeep Compass Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Compass starts at $28,400 for the entry-level Sport 4×4. Latitude 4×4 models start at $33,265, while the Altitude 4×4 and Latitude LUX 4×4 begin at $34,565 and $34,990 respectively. Limited 4×4 models will start above $36,000, while the Trailhawk will start above $37,000. High Altitude and (RED) 4×4 models will have the highest starting MSRP, both exceeding $39,000.

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Jeep Compass. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

