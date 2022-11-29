2023 Jeep Compass: New Engine, Standard AWD, Updated Safety Tech, Pricing & More

The 2023 Jeep Compass is entering the new year with a new engine, transmission, and driveline to improve performance. Jeep gave its Compass SUV a mild inside-and-out facelift for the 2022 model year, but the new turbocharged engine and drivetrain for 2023 bodes well with the new Compass’ on-road and off-road prowess. All the latest goodies have resulted in a mild price hike, but Jeep makes up for it with more safety tech and new standard features.

2023 Jeep Compass: What’s New?

The 2023 Jeep Compass has finally ditched the raucous and underpowered 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder of the previous model to make room for a new turbocharged powerplant. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo engine that generates 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft. of torque, a generous hike from the old mill’s 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft. of torque.

Jeep claims the new turbo engine provides “outstanding fuel economy” with stop-start technology, fewer emissions, and quicker acceleration without revealing the actual numbers. The new engine connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that turns all four wheels using a Jeep Active Drive 4×4 drivetrain, now standard across the 2023 Compass lineup. Other changes include new 17-inch wheel designs for lower trim variants and an updated list of advanced safety technology.

2023 Jeep Compass: 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine.

2023 Jeep Compass Safety Features

Jeep has given the 2023 Compass more standard safety features. The package includes full-speed forward-collision warning, active braking, automatic emergency braking, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-path detection. New for 2023 is a drowsy driver detection system, rear seat reminder alert, and standard automatic high beams for the Latitude trim and above.

How Much Can The 2023 Jeep Compass Tow?

The new Jeep Compass has a max tow rating of 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped. The addition of standard AWD for the 2023 Compass delivers better control and stability when pulling heavier loads.

2023 Jeep Compass. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Compass: Trims Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Jeep Compass has five trim variants: Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited, and Trailhawk. Below is a short breakdown of each trim’s standard equipment and MSRP. The price figures are inclusive of the $1,595 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Jeep Compass.

Compass Sport

The base Compass Sport starts at $31,590, about $1,200 more than the outgoing model. Honestly, the price hike is significant yet worth every penny with the new, more potent turbo engine and standard AWD. The equipment list includes LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, rear air vents, first and second-row UB ports, and cloth upholstery.

Standard tech features include an 8.4-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Compass Latitude

The Jeep Compass Latitude starts at $33,890 and has more equipment like keyless entry and ignition, fog lights, automatic headlights, 17-inch wheels, and faux leather upholstery. Meanwhile, selecting the Latitude trim unlocks the Altitude package that includes bespoke exterior styling elements.

Compass Latitude LUX

The Jeep Compass Latitude LUX has a $35,290 base price. It builds upon the Sport and Latitude trims. It adds a remote engine start, 18-inch wheels, a driver information display, genuine cowhide upholstery, a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Compass Limited

The Jeep Compass Limited starts at $37,090. It has all the standard treats of the Latitude LUX trim. Still, it adds automatic wipers, a black roof, interior ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Compass Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk starts at $37,340. For the price, you get the most rugged and off-road capable Compass of the lineup. It has a one-inch factory lift kit, front and rear red tow hooks, 17-inch wheels wrapped in knobby tires, underbody skid plates, and a model-specific four-wheel drivetrain with a 20:1 crawl ratio. Moreover, it has hill descent control, a full-size spare tire, and a Rock driving mode.

2023 Jeep Compass interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Factory Warranty

The 2023 Jeep Compass leaves the factory with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty may give you extra peace of mind if you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs. This guide to Jeep extended warranties will help you make an informed decision.

