(RED) Forms Multi-Brand Partnership With Jeep, Fiat & Ram To Help Fight COVID-19

(RED) was established in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono (Paul David Hewson in real life) and American attorney and activist Bobby Shriver to partner with companies and fight the spreading AIDS pandemic. (RED) establishes partnerships with the world’s top brands to create (RED) branded products and experiences to raise money for the Global Fund, the planet’s most significant funders for global health.

And now, (RED) is joining forces with multiple Stellantis brands like Jeep, Fiat, and Ram to heighten consumer awareness towards COVID-19. Jeep, Fiat, and Ram are the first multi-brand automotive partners of (RED), pledging to donate no less than $4 million in proceeds to help fight global emergencies between 2021 and 2023, particularly AIDS and a relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

The Race To Vaccination

Some people still fail to realize that COVID-19 is a global battle against survival. The virus is not going away anytime soon unless humans find new ways to either curb, eliminate, or adapt to something that has already infected more than 233 million people and killed about five million globally.

“Less than five percent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated, while vaccines are plentiful in Europe and America,” said Bono, co-founder of (RED). “We have to do more and fast to support the hundreds of millions of people who don’t yet have access to vaccines, therapeutics, or sufficient PPEs. Because unless this pandemic is defeated everywhere, no one will be safe anywhere.”

Special-Edition (RED) Vehicles

Helping the cause is the debut of special-edition (RED) branded vehicles from Jeep, Fiat, and Ram. The 2022 Jeep (RED) Compass edition will arrive at dealerships in the United States and Canada in the first half of 2022. Next to come will be a 2022 Jeep (RED) Renegade, which also arrives in Europe by mid-2022. Jeep has launched The (RED) Mission on its social media and digital platforms to highlight the brand’s new (RED)-themed off-road vehicles.

Coming sooner than the (RED) Jeeps is the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RED). The truck will start with a Ram 1500 Limited Night edition and carry its bevy of custom touches and (RED) branding. You can expect the (Red) Ram 1500 at dealerships later this year. In addition, Ram Nation has launched its “Born to Save” campaign on social media to celebrate the arrival of the Ram 1500 (RED) edition. And Fiat has already launched the new 500 (RED) in Europe.

“As the first automotive brands ever to join forces with (RED), our immediate goal is to initiate a call to action to help combat these global health emergencies, including COVID-19 relief efforts,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis.

The Global Fund

(RED) has partnered with the world’s most popular brands like Bank of America, Apple, Amazon, Louis Vuitton, Starbucks, Montblanc, and Vespa to generate resources for the Global Fund. (RED) has generated over $700 million for the Global Fund to help more than 220 million people globally. All monies raised by (RED) partners and campaigns go directly to support health systems and life-saving programs in communities most affected by the ravages of COVID-19.

