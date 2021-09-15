New Half Doors Now Available For The 2021 Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar are making available new half doors for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator. The half doors and a choice of upper-window assemblies are part of the Dual-Door Group factory option for the Gladiator. According to Jeep, the new accessories are all about the thrill of driving an off-road vehicle like the Gladiator.

“Open-air freedom is a hallmark of the Jeep brand,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Following our introduction of new half doors for Jeep Wrangler earlier this year, we are now giving passionate Gladiator owners an opportunity to let even more of the outside in.”

Full & Half Doors

The Dual-Door Group is available for all Gladiator models courtesy of the Mopar Custom Shop. Both the full and half doors are color-matched to the vehicle and swap with the existing hinge locations and wiring connections. The standard, high-strength aluminum doors are installed normally, while the aluminum half doors are packaged within the Gladiator. Once installed, the half doors work with all the Gladiator’s existing features, including power mirrors, blind-spot detection, and power locks.

“We work closely with our friends at Jeep to create and properly engineer new accessories,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “Across the entire Jeep vehicle lineup, we offer more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories.”

2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Edition. Photo: Jeep Brand.

New Window Assemblies

According to Jeep, the upper-window assemblies create a weather-tight seal, while the zippered plastic windows make for easy removal. Two materials are offered for the assemblies: a base-model vinyl that matches the production soft-top roof or a premium acrylic to match the premium soft-top roof. Each upper-door frame section uses a tool-free, dual-guide post feature for easy installation and removal.

Pricing & Availability

The Dual-Door Group option is currently available. If you opt for the base-model upper-window assemblies (sales code AJB), the MSRP is $4,590. The premium-model upper-window assemblies (sales code AJS) have a starting MSRP of $4,990. The Dual-Door Group is covered under the Jeep factory warranty.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.

