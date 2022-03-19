2022 Jeep Gladiator Overview: Trim Levels, New Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator is a more flexible and practical version of the Jeep Wrangler. It’s typically a Wrangler from the nose to the B-pillars, but it has four proper doors, a five-foot truck bed, and standard AWD to handle the rough stuff. The Gladiator also comes with hallmark features that Jeep lovers will surely appreciate, making it the only truck with a folding windshield, a removable roof, and detachable doors.

2022 Jeep Gladiator: What’s New?

Not much is new for the 2022 Jeep Gladiator. Still, parent company Stellantis has given it a few updates worth mentioning. The base Gladiator Sport has a new seven-inch Uconnect4 infotainment touchscreen. At the same time, the Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave trims now have an eight-inch Uconnect 4C infotainment screen with standard navigation and an Alpine audio system with nine speakers.

Moreover, the Gladiator Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave have a new remote proximity key with keyless entry. All trim variants receive a more efficient cabin filter that eliminates 95 percent of air particulates, according to Jeep. The 2022 Gladiator also has a new Silver Zynith paint option to replace the Billet Silver hue from the outgoing model.

Speaking of which, the 2022 Jeep Gladiator is available in the following exterior colors with a black, tan, or gray interior:

Bright White

Black

Granite Crystal

Firecracker Red

Hydro Blue

Sting Gray

Snazzberyy

Sarge Green

Powertrain Options

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator has a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. It gets a six-speed manual transmission and a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) with a two-speed transfer case (featuring a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio), but an eight-speed automatic gearbox remains optional with the Pentastar V6 motor.

The Jeep Gladiator has an optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 mill with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque. You can’t have a manual with the diesel, but it does have an eight-speed automatic. In addition, the diesel is available across all Gladiator trims except the Mojave, which is strictly available with the Pentastar V6.

Meanwhile, Jeep’s Rock-Trac full-time 4WD with a two-speed transfer case and a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio is available in the Rubicon trim. The driveline includes electronic-locking front and rear differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar, off-road bumpers, and 33-inch tires.

How Much Can a Jeep Gladiator Tow?

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator can tow as much as 7,650 lbs. when equipped with the Trailer Tow or Max Tow packages. Also, the Gladiator has a maximum payload of 1,700 lbs.

2022 Jeep Gladiator. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Trim Levels & Standard Features

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator is available in four primary trim levels: Sport, Overland, Rubicon, Mojave, and High Altitude. The base Sport trim offers several sub-trim packages that add custom exterior touches and upgraded standard features like the Sport S, Willys, Altitude, and Texas Trail.

Gladiator Sport

The Jeep Gladiator Sport has a great list of standard features like 17-inch steel wheels (wrapped in 32-inch tires), push-button start, crank windows, cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system.

Gladiator Overland

The Jeep Gladiator Overland has all the goodies from the Sport but adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, power amenities, heated power mirrors, keyless entry, and USB ports. It also has an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, standard navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and more.

Gladiator Rubicon

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon builds upon the features of the Overland trim. However, it has a bevy of off-road-ready features like 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain rubber, locking front and rear differentials, Fox shock absorbers, a two-speed transfer case, bulbous fenders, a front-facing camera, and updated cloth upholstery.

Gladiator Mojave

The Gladiator Mojave has similar features as the Rubicon except for the electronic locking front differential and the disconnecting sway bar. In return, it gets a one-inch front suspension lift, a new transfer case, Fox shock absorbers with hydraulic jounce bumpers, and reinforced underpinnings.

Gladiator High Altitude

At the top of the mountain (no pun intended) is the High Altitude with standard 20-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats with caramel stitching, LED headlights, fog lamps, and taillights, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

2022 Jeep Gladiator interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Safety Features

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator has standard anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, front/side airbags, and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Modern driving aids like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision mitigation, hill-start assist, and rear parking sensors are available across the lineup.

Jeep Warranty

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Jeep also offers free maintenance for three years (unlimited mileage).

If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide you with some extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Jeep extended warranties and whether or not they are right for you.

2022 Jeep Gladiator: Getting The Best Price

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator is available to order now. Depending on the trim level, starting MSRP is between $36,480 and $53,000. With new vehicles, like the Gladiator, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you move up through the different trim levels and as you start adding other options and accessories.

Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price on a new Jeep Gladiator. Knowing the invoice price will ultimately help you get the best possible out-the-door price. For more insight into getting the best deal on a new Jeep, see this quick but helpful guide.

