2023 Jeep Wrangler: New Colors, Updated Tech Features, Freedom Edition & More

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler is the epitome of an off-roading icon and is endlessly customizable for any lifestyle. Jeep and parent company Stellantis gave the outgoing Wrangler a comprehensive mechanical and technology upgrade to keep it fresh against new entrants like the Ford Bronco and Jeep’s very own Grand Cherokee.

The new Wrangler remains available as a two-door or four-door Unlimited with up to six powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid for the Wrangler 4xe. It’s also among a few that remains available with a six-speed manual gearbox if you select the base 3.6-liter V6 engine.

2023 Jeep Wrangler: What’s New?

The Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition is debuting for a limited time for the 2023 model year. It features a military-themed exterior, bespoke interior detailing, a custom steel front bumper, rock rails, and an exclusive Oskar Mike badge on the rear swing gate.

New to the 2023 Jeep Wrangler is an American flag decal on the front fenders, while the Wrangler Rubicon has a new standard and optional set of 17-inch wheels. Wrapping up the changes are new Earl (gray) and Reign (purple) paint colors across the board.

New colors for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler include Earl (left) and Reign. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Freedom To Choose

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler is still available in six powertrain options. The standard fare is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 mill with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, available with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same engine is available with Jeep’s eTorque mild-hybrid system and comes with an eight-speed automatic.

Meanwhile, the Wrangler Sahara is standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger (270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque) mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is optional on the Sport and Rubicon variants.

Choosing the four-door Rubicon model unlocks the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque. The diesel mill is solely available with a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic calibrated to handle low-rpm shifts. On the other hand, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 pairs a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with the same eight-speed auto gearbox of the diesel mill.

Finally, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe (Rubicon and Sahara) has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack, pumping out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. It also gets 21 miles of all-electric, zero-emissions range and an EPA-rated 49 MPGe.

Go-Anywhere Drivetrain

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport and Sahara get a standard full-time all-wheel drive system with the Command-Trac NV241 part-time, two-speed transfer case. It features next-gen Dana front and rear axles and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. An optional driveline feature is the Trac-Lok limited-slip differential to deliver relentless grip over mud, snow, sand, or ice. Furthermore, the Sport and Sahara are available with a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

Moreover, the four-door Wrangler Rubicon has Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles, off-road rock rails, and a Rock-Trac NV241 two-speed or an optional full-time transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio. Also standard is a disconnecting front sway bar, 33-inch BFGoodrich KM all-terrain tires, and electronic front and rear locking differentials.

Jeep’s optional Xtreme Recon Package (applicable to Willy’s four-door, Rubicon four-door, and Rubicon 392) adds knobbier 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber, 17×8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, custom dampers, and a 4.56:1 axle ratio. All told, all Wranglers with the Xtreme Recon Package have a 47.4-degree approach angle, 40.4-degree departure angle, 12.9-inches of ground clearance, and a water fording depth of 33.6 inches.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Tech & Safety Features

The new Jeep Wrangler Sport has a seven-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Wrangler Sahara and upper trims have a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with standard navigation. The bigger screen also comes with an updated driver information display.

High-tech safety features like stability control, electronic roll mitigation, brake traction control, and hill-start assist are standard fare. At the same time, the Rubicon 392 is home to advanced driving assist features like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision mitigation.

Jeep Warranty

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a three-year/unlimited miles anti-corrosion and perforation warranty. It makes sense to consider an extended warranty if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help answer any questions you may have about extending the warranty on a new Jeep.

2023 Jeep Wrangler: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler will trickle into dealerships by late summer or early fall 2022. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we expect the MSRP to stay similar to the outgoing variant at under $32,000 for the base Wrangler Sport and about $82,000 for the high-strung Wrangler Rubicon 392.

With new vehicles, like the 2023 Jeep Wrangler, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you move up through the different trim levels. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing, regardless of trim level. For more insight into getting the best deal on a new Jeep, see this quick but helpful guide.

