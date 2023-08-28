The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L arrived as a part of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in 2021. The “L” monicker means the Grand Cherokee L is 15 inches longer than a standard Grand Cherokee and has three rows of seats to accommodate up to seven. It’s also luxurious with posh features, but it won’t back down when the tarmac turns to mud with its lineup of available 4×4 drivetrains.

The Grand Cherokee faces stiff competition from the already excellent Kia Telluride, the equally classy Mazda CX-90, and the impressive Honda Pilot. Jeep’s higher starting price may lure buyers directly to Japanese and South Korean competitors that offer a large SUV for less. But if you need V8 power, stout towing capabilities, and plush seating for everyone in the family, the Grand Cherokee L will not disappoint.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: What’s New?

The only change is new 18-inch wheels for the Grand Cherokee L Limited. Other than that, the Grand Cherokee L will enter the 2024 model year with the same styling cues and equipment as the 2023 model. The standard engine remains a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 290 horsepower and 257 lb-ft. of torque. The numbers may seem enough, but the V6 struggles against the Grand Cherokee L’s hefty curb weight of nearly 4,800 lbs., especially when laden with people and cargo.

However, choosing the Grand Cherokee L Overland and Summit unlocks the burly 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. Standard for the V6 and V8 is a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox. All V6 models are rear-wheel drive, but a 4×4 drivetrain is optional. Meanwhile, V8 models have a standard 4×4 drivetrain.

Three Available 4×4 Drivetrains

Like a regular Jeep Grand Cherokee, the L variant has three 4×4 drivetrains: Quadtra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II. Quadra-Trac I has a single-speed transfer case with no low-range gearing, while Quadra-Trac II has a two-speed transfer case with low-range capabilities to tackle inhospitable terrain.

Lastly, Quadra-Drive II is a fully automatic 4×4 system with high and low-range gearing via a two-speed transfer case. Since we’re talking about a Jeep, the Grand Cherokee L offers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance, allowing river crossings up to 24 inches deep.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Photo: Jeep.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Towing Capacity

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L V6 could tow up to 6,200 lbs. when properly equipped. On the other hand, Grand Cherokee L models with the available Hemi V8 can tow up to 7,200 lbs. when properly equipped, something SUVs like the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot won’t match.

Practical & Luxurious Cabin

Buyers expect practicality from a large seven-seater, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee L delivers. It offers 46.9 cubic feet of trunk space with the third-row seats folded and up to 84.6 cubic feet by folding the second row.

It’s not only expansive since the lavish interior has quilted Palermo leather, metal trim, and open-pore Waxed Walnut wood décor, making the occupants feel like they are in a more expensive German SUV. Equipment highlights include LED headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, power seats, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.

The range-topping Grand Cherokee L Summit and the Summit Reserve have massaging front seats, four-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch front-passenger touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen, and a heads-up display (HUD). The features list continues with 21-inch wheels, ventilated rear seats, a McIntosh premium audio system with 19 speakers, and a Quadra-Lift adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height settings.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland interior layout.

Advanced Driving Aids

All 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models have advanced driving assistance features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings, forward collision mitigation, and lane-keeping assist. In addition, the top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee L Summit has a surround-view camera, night vision, automated parking, and hands-on automated driving capabilities.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Warranty

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Jeep Wave customer care program comes standard with all Grand Cherokee L models and includes your first two oil changes and tire rotations, same-day vehicle rentals, and 24/7 roadside assistance. An extended warranty is worth considering if you drive more miles than average. Before you make a decision, see this helpful guide first.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is available in four primary trim variants: Laredo, Limited, Overland, and Summit. The MSRP starts at around $43,630 for the Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4×4 trim and easily north of $70,000 for the top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve.

Given the wide MSRP range, our free and easy search tools* will help narrow down dealer inventory in your area. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jeep.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.