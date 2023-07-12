2024 Kia Telluride: Updated Styling, Standard Safety Features, Fuel Economy, Pricing & More

The 2024 Kia Telluride will trickle into U.S. dealerships with only a few cosmetic changes. Kia’s award-winning Telluride has been reaping praises since arriving in a highly-competitive three-row SUV segment in 2020. It has rugged yet premium styling cues, a roomy interior, and generous standard features while undercutting the competition in the price department.

The Telluride got a moderate styling and equipment update for the 2022 and 2023 model year, which saw the introduction of redesigned LED headlights, a reconfigured “tiger nose” front grille, a new dashboard, and dual 12.3-inch touchscreens. The X-Line and X-Pro trims debuted for the 2023 Telluride and featured bespoke 18 or 20-inch wheels, smartphone connectivity, a higher ground clearance, and up to 5,500 lbs. of towing capacity.

2024 Kia Telluride: What’s New?

The 2024 Kia Telluride has new amber daytime running lamps, while the X-Line and X-Pro now have gloss black exterior trim to fortify their outdoorsy vibe. Other than that, the Telluride is unchanged for the 2024 model year. Under the hood remains a perky, naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter V6 that produces 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, but an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) is available across all trim variants. No matter which you choose, the stock gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. The Telluride’s active AWD system features an electro-hydraulic coupling to redirect torque between the front and rear wheels as required.

A front-wheel drive Kia Telluride achieves an EPA-estimated 20 in the city, 26 on the highway, and up to 22 combined. Meanwhile, AWD models return an average of 18 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined.

2024 Kia Telluride. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Abundant Safety Technologies

Every 2024 Kia Telluride comes with numerous advanced driving assistance features like blind-spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist, lane-keeping assist, navigation-based cruise control, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.

Other safety nets include Kia’s junction turning feature that prevents collisions when turning left at intersections. Moreover, the Telluride SX and SX Prestige have updated junction-turning features for lane changing, junction crossings, and evasive steering maneuvers.

2024 Kia Telluride Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Telluride has five primary trim variants: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. The Telluride EX, SX, and SX Prestige are available with the X-Line and X-Pro packages that add standard AWD, roof rails, and bespoke tires, among other features.

The MSRP figures below include the $1,365 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will show Kia dealerships with the best deals on a 2024 Telluride near you. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Telluride LX

The base LX starts at $37,355 (FWD) and $39,355 (AWD). The standard equipment includes LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear automatic climate control, faux leather upholstery, a six-speaker audio system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Telluride S

The Telluride S starts at $39,255 (FWD) and $41,225 (AWD). It has all the standard goodies from the LX, adding larger 20-inch alloy wheels, captain’s chairs for the second row, a sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats, and roof rails, among other features.

Telluride EX

The Kia Telluride EX starts at $42,955 (FWD), $44,955 (AWD), and $47,220 (X-Line AWD). It has 18-inch wheels, second-row bench seats, genuine cowhide upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a hands-free liftgate.

Telluride SX

The SX starts at $47,155 (FWD), $49,155 (AWD), $50,650 (AWD X-Line), and $51,650 (X-Pro). A 10-speaker audio system, dual sunroofs, and a power driver’s seat with memory are among the top standard features.

Telluride SX Prestige

The range-topping SX Prestige is available in AWD ($52,055), AWD X-Line ($53,553), and AWD X Pro ($54,550). Standard features include a heads-up display, a heated tiller, heated and ventilated second-row seats, premium cowhide upholstery, and interior ambient lighting.

2024 Kia Telluride Factory Warranty

The Kia Telluride has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Despite having one of the most extended factory guarantees in the business, a Kia extended warranty could prove helpful for high-mileage drivers.

