2023 Kia Telluride: Revised Styling, New Safety Tech & Rugged X-Line, X-Pro Trims

The redesigned Kia Telluride made a smashing debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. We figure the 2023 Telluride’s impending arrival is why Kia held back in significantly updating the outgoing variant’s proven styling cues. The “designed-for-America” Kia Telluride remains a brilliant family SUV that prioritizes comfort, space, decent off-road manners, and a premium interior for less money than an equivalent German, Japanese, or American offering.

2023 Kia Telluride: What’s New?

The outgoing 2022 Telluride received a handful of updated standard equipment like automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a new Kia logo, and TELLURIDE rear badging. As expected, the 2023 Telluride takes it a step further with new vertically-oriented LED headlight clusters, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a reshaped “tiger nose” front grille, revised taillights, new wheel designs, and fresh paint colors (Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green).

Inside the 2023 Kia Telluride has a redesigned dashboard with new trim panels and vents. You’ll also find dual 12.3-inch display screens, a four-spoke steering wheel, and revised interior color combinations. The new Telluride remains a family SUV to the core by offering adequate room for up to eight passengers and 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row.

2023 Kia Telluride interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

New Telluride X-Line & X-Pro

Despite its outdoorsy countenance, the Kia Telluride was never about hardcore off-roading, so we found it puzzling why Kia gave the 2023 Telluride a pair of off-road-ready trim variants called the X-Line and X-Pro. Kia claims the new X-Line and X-Pro are for “Kia owners who choose to go off the beaten path every so often” with standard all-wheel-drive and bespoke wilderness-approved equipment. The X-Line also replaces the Telluride Nightfall Edition for 2023.

The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Line has unique 20-inch wheels, body-color door handles, bridge-type roof rails, X-Line badging, and a bespoke front grille. Inside, the X-Line has new interior color packages and embossed X-Line badges on the front seats. Other features include a 10mm higher ground clearance, a new Tow mode, and a reconfigured traction control system to better cope with slippery or loose terrain.

Meanwhile, Telluride X-Pro has exclusive 18-inch wheels wrapped in chunkier Continental all-terrain tires, X-Pro badging, a 110-volt inverter in the cargo bay, and X-Pro embossed seats. All trim variants have Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, five USB charging ports, and a 10-inch heads-up display (HUD), to name a few. The X-Line and X-Pro can tow up to 5,500 lbs., 500 more than before.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

2023 Kia Telluride: Engine & Powertrain

We find it surprising Kia has resisted the urge to hybridize or electrify its best-selling Telluride, but we understand it’s not easy messing with a proven formula. The 2023 Telluride remains steadfast to its 3.8-liter V6 gas engine with direct injection, pumping out 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. The engine pairs with a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic turning the front or all four wheels.

The Telluride’s four-wheel independent suspension keeps the sunny side up when turning corners, while an available self-leveling rear suspension automatically calibrates the ride height depending on vehicle load. Furthermore, the Telluride’s active on-demand AWD system has an electro-hydraulic coupling that constantly redistributes engine torque to the front and rear wheels for steadier grip.

More Advanced Safety Tech

The 2023 Kia Telluride has its fair share of advanced driving aids. It now has an intelligent speed limit assist feature on top of other standard safety features like lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance, and blind-spot monitoring. Of note is Kia’s “Forward Collision Avoidance – Junction Turning” safety feature. It detects oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (junction). If a collision appears likely, the system applies the brakes to stop the Telluride.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

2023 Kia Telluride Warranty

New Kia vehicles have the best warranties in the industry, and the Telluride is no exception. All Tellurides leave the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide you with some extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Kia extended warranties and whether or not they are suitable for you.

2023 Kia Telluride: Pricing & Availability

Kia has yet to announce the pricing and exact on-sale date of its 2023 Telluride, but we reckon the first deliveries to arrive at dealerships by summer 2022. Kia promises to reveal base prices near the intended launch date, but we think the MSRP could start at $33,000 for the base Telluride LX and $47,000 for the range-topping SX trim.

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Kia Telluride. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is one of the best starting points for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.