2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: New Wheels, Updated Anniversary Edition, Efficient PHEV Powertrain & More

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is a plug-in hybrid with high efficiency, SUV practicality, and all-terrain capabilities. If not for its rather exorbitant MSRP, it’s easy to overlook the gas-only 2024 Grand Cherokee and go straight for the 4xe. The 4xe has more power than a standard Grand Cherokee and can travel 25 miles on all-electric power.

Furthermore, the 4xe has a standard Quadra-Trac II 4×4 drivetrain with low-range gearing, a two-speed transfer case, an electronic rear differential, and a front-axle disconnect system. It’s a hybrid that’s not afraid to get dirty, making the Grand Cherokee 4xe unique among the herd.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: What’s New?

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe remains part of the fifth-gen Grand Cherokee that debuted in 2022. For 2024, the rugged 4xe Trailhawk gains a new set of black 18-inch aluminum wheels. Also new is the Anniversary Edition to replace the Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition that debuted in 2023. The package includes ventilated front seats, premium Capri leatherette upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, 20-inch wheels, an Alpine stereo with nine speakers, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 NAV, among others.

Horsepower & Towing Capacity

It may not seem like it, but the 4xe is the quickest Grand Cherokee of the lot. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a 400-volt 17 kWh battery pack that produces a sterling 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a standard 4×4 drivetrain and an eight-speed automatic. It rushes to 60 mph from a standstill in under 5.5 seconds, excellent performance for a vehicle weighing over 5,000 lbs.

But a Jeep is not about straight-line speed (much less a plug-in hybrid), so it does the SUV duties effortlessly and more. It has a max tow rating of 6,000 lbs. while enabling up to 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range. Moreover, it offers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water fording courtesy of a standard Quadra-Lift air suspension with electrically controlled semi-active dampers.

The system has five height settings and automatic or manually adjustable cushioning. In addition, the battery and electronics are sealed, waterproof, and have skid plates for maximum protection against the elements.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe pulling a 1976 Jeep DJ-5E electric SUV. Photo: Jeep.

Refined Yet Outdoorsy Vibe

All five generations of the Jeep Grand Cherokee have adventure-ready personas. However, the 4xe variant emphasizes refined styling and aerodynamics with its venturesome façade. It has a more prominent seven-slot front grille with active grille shutters, a 10mm lower roofline, and a rear spoiler to slice the wind without compromising its iconic look. Goodies like hood aero flicks, air curtains, and blue tow hooks are standard fare, while the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve get a standard gloss black roof.

Meanwhile, the roomy interior has modern tech features like a digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, ambient lighting, navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, a sunroof, remote start, and more.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Safety Features

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has all the advanced safety nets expected from a modern plug-in hybrid SUV. It has full-speed collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, rear cross-path detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, advanced brake assist, and a rear backup camera, to name a few.

Other trim variants include a surround-view camera, digital rearview mirror, night vision camera, front parking sensors, and cross-traffic warning.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Warranty

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe leaves the Detroit Assembly Complex with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. In addition, it has a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid battery warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Jeep, including the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

All Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models also come with the Jeep Wave customer care program, including 24/7 roadside assistance, dedicated owner support, worry-free maintenance, and same-day vehicle rentals.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has a starting MSRP of $60,460. Trailhawk and Overland models start at $65,855 and $69,475, respectively. Summit models start at over $74,000, while the Summit Reserve has the potential to reach the $80,000 range.

Given the wide MSRP range, our free and easy search tools* will help narrow down dealer inventory in your area.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jeep.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.