Win a Custom Jeep Wrangler Rubicon From DeBerti & $20,000 Cash

Cool factor alert! This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, fully customized by Brad and Doug DeBerti, is officially up for grabs. There are few DeBerti rides like this, but Omaze is giving this one away as part of a benefit campaign for the Warrior Built Foundation. Imagine taking this thing to the Easter Jeep Safari!

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

DeBerti Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The father and son duo, known for their Discovery Channel show TwinTurbos, threw everything but the kitchen sink at this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Modifications include KC LED lights bars and auxiliary lights, 17-inch KMC simulated bead-lock wheels with 37-inch BFGoodrich tires, an Alcon big brake kit with red calipers, Synergy Manufacturing two-inch Offroad Suspension Lift with Fox Racing Shocks, and a Gibson custom exhaust system.

Oh but there’s more . . . like an American Adventure Lab full slide-out drawer system loaded with tools, accessories, and a 37-quart fridge.

With the custom lift, ground clearance is 14 inches and the wading depth is 34 inches. Tru-Lok locking differentials are there to help with rougher terrain. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that creates 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic.

All of the other standard Jeep Wranger Rubicon features are there, including the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, heated seats, and the removable doors and roof.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this custom DeBerti Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by entering the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you will benefit the Warrior Built Foundation. Warrior Built seeks to honor combat veterans and wounded service members who served our country by providing them with vocational and recreational opportunities. Their Warrior Built Garage exposes combat veterans to the world of fabrication and the mechanics of a variety of different vehicles. Warrior Built also brings combat veterans to events such as dirt bike and off-road races, concerts, and camping trips and helps them to pursue competitive action sports and racing.