Enter to Win This Custom ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser & $20,000 Cash!

Cool factor alert here! We are not entirely sure how Omaze got ahold of this ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser, but they did! Did you know the waiting list for a custom ICON Land Cruiser build is anywhere from two to three years? Well, a lucky winner will jump right to the front of the line because Omaze is giving this one away as part of their latest campaign.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

Classic Styling, Modern Upgrades

You get that old school vibe but with a modern powertrain! Under the hood of this ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser is a 6.2-liter LS V8 with 430 horsepower and 450 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to a four-speed automatic and a part-time 4×4 system with ARB locking differentials.

The color is called Matte Sand Tan, and the roof is removable. With the four-door conversion, you can seat six of your closest friends. Everybody should stay comfortable with the upgraded heating and AC system. For good measure, there is a sweet Pioneer 8500NEX audio and video system with a rearview camera.

Omaze is giving away this ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser to benefit the GO Campaign.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this ICON Land Cruiser by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting the GO Campaign, an organization that improves the lives of vulnerable children worldwide by partnering with Local Heroes to deliver local solutions. The GO Campaign connects donors to high-impact grassroots projects aimed at changing lives and transforming communities, one child at a time. Funds raised will support GO Campaign’s continued COVID-19 relief efforts in communities across the globe. Additionally, donations will fund programs that promote racial equality and justice in communities across the United States.

Omaze is also running a similar campaign where they are giving away a 1973 International Scout II and $20,000 cash.