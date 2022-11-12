2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: Updated Styling, Enhanced Safety Tech, New Paint Colors & More

Toyota is shaking things up for its 2023 Corolla Hatchback. It’s still part of the twelfth-gen variant that arrived in 2019, and while a refresh of sorts benefited the 2022 Corolla Hatchback, the car really debuted with virtually zero changes. This time around, however, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback receives a nip-tuck and new light fixtures inherited from the GR Corolla hot hatch.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: What’s New?

The 2023 Corolla Hatchback has new front and rear bumpers, new headlights and taillights, and new alloy wheel designs across the board. Other significant changes include new paint colors, Blue Crush Metallic and Inferno. The two-tone paint scheme remains available and consists of a standard black metallic roof. Toyota has yet to declare officially if the sinister SE Nightshade trim is returning for 2023. Otherwise, expect the 2023 Corolla Hatchback in two trim levels: SE and XSE.

On a sour note, Toyota got rid of the six-speed manual option, as all 2023 Corolla Hatchbacks will have a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters and 10 virtual gears.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The Corolla Hatchback is soldiering on with Toyota’s 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with direct injection and variable valve timing on the intake and exhaust valves. It pumps out an engaging 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque thanks to D4-S direct injection, a 13:1 compression ratio, and low-friction internals.

Every 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is not available.

Equipped with an automatic start/stop system, EPA-estimated fuel economy is as follows for each trim level:

SE: 32 (City), 41 (Highway), 35 (Combined)

32 (City), 41 (Highway), 35 (Combined) XSE: 30 (City), 38 (Highway), 33 (Combined)

Convenience & Tech Features

Debuting in the 2023 Corolla Hatchback is the brand’s next-generation multimedia system developed by Toyota’s Connected Technologies team in Texas. It features an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with voice controls, an intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, destination assist, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Meanwhile, the new infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Toyota has added two rear USB ports for both the SE and XSE. The latter adds wireless charging and an 800-watt JBL audio system with eight speakers. Moreover, all Corolla Hatchbacks have a standard smart key system with a push-button start and trunk release system.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Safety Features

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has 10 airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, and a backup camera. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard and includes features like a new proactive driving assist system, deceleration assist, and an obstacle deceleration system. In addition, all Corolla Hatchbacks have automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert, road sign assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and more.

Toyota Factory Warranty

The 2023 Toyota Corolla has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year perforation warranty with no mileage limits. Additionally, the Corolla Hatchback comes with two years or 25,000 miles worth of factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years (unlimited mileage).

There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see our helpful guide on Toyota extended warranties.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Pricing

Pricing starts at $24,060 for the Corolla Hatchback SE and $27,525 for the range-topping XSE, including the $1,095 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* show which Toyota dealerships have the best deals in your area on a new Corolla Hatchback.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.