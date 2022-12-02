2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Available AWD, New Infrared Edition, More Horsepower & Lower Base Price

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is positioned for a broader audience. The hybrid version of the brand’s popular compact sedan is entering 2023 with five trim models, a vast leap forward considering the 2022 Corolla Hybrid was sold in a single trim. Moreover, the hybrid inherits the redesigned front and rear ends of the gas-only Corolla sedan while gaining a more stylish Infrared Edition for 2023.

The new Corolla Hybrid and its wide-ranging updates have suddenly made it an attractive proposition for buyers who need a no-frills and well-equipped five-passenger sedan that gets top-notch fuel economy on any given day.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: What’s New?

The five updated trim levels for the 2023 Corolla Hybrid are LE, LE AWD, SE, SE AWD, and XLE. We wondered what happened to the XLE trim of the 2023 Corolla Sedan, but it’s now the range-topping variant of the new Corolla Hybrid. And yes, an all-wheel drivetrain is now in the cards, thanks to a third electric motor that exclusively powers the rear wheels.

Speaking of power, the new Corolla Hybrid gets more oomph from its 1.8-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Toyota claims 134 horsepower and 156 lb-ft. of torque (13 more horses and 10 more lb-ft. of torque than before), enough for better acceleration and stronger mid-range pull. Despite the power hike, the Corolla Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 47 combined mpg with FWD and 48 combined with AWD thanks to regenerative braking.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport. However, it also has an EV mode that operates using all-electric power for “short distances,” Toyota said. When it does, the hybrid’s vehicle proximity notification feature alerts pedestrians nearby.

Corolla Hybrid SE Infrared Edition

Toyota has a new Infrared Edition based on the Corolla Hybrid SE. The Infrared Edition is available in FWD and AWD and has bespoke red interior trim and 18-inch graphite alloy wheels. It also inherits the electronic power steering and sport suspension tuning of the gasoline Corolla SE.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Infrared Special Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Eye-Catching Style

The new Corolla Hybrid receives the same nip-and-tuck as its gas-only brethren. It has unique “bird of prey” LED headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and specific styling treatments depending on the chosen trim. For instance, the LE grade has 15-inch steel wheels, while the sporty SE has a mesh lower front grille design and 18-inch alloy rims. Further highlighting the styling changes are new paint colors: Midnight Black Metallic and Underground.

Toyota Audio Multimedia

All Toyota Corolla Hybrids get the brand’s next-generation infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen, voice controls, an intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, Toyota Connected Services, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and more. Connectivity options include dual Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Furthermore, the Hybrid SE and XLE trims have an 800-watt JBL premium audio system with nine speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Safety Features

Typical of a new Toyota, the Corolla Hybrid comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The package includes automatic high beams, road sign assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. New for the Corolla Hybrid is a rear seat reminder system.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Infrared Special Edition interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Factory Warranty

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year, 60,000 powertrain warranty, and a 60,000-mile perforation warranty with no mileage restrictions. Hybrid components receive an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty and a 10-year, 150,000-mile battery warranty.

In addition, all Corolla Hybrids come with two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide on Toyota extended warranties.

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Pricing

Toyota has lowered the starting MSRP of the 2023 Corolla Hybrid by $1,250 less than the 2022 model. Pricing starts at $23,895 for the base Hybrid LE, $26,295 for the SE, and $27,695 for the top-of-the-line XLE, including the $1,095 destination charge. Toyota’s tri-motor all-wheel drivetrain is an additional $1,400 for the LE and SE.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

