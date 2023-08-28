2024 Toyota Tundra: TRD Upgrades, Max Towing Capacity, Cool Tech Features, Hybrid Powertrain & More

The 2024 Toyota Tundra, fresh from its third-generation revamp in 2022, has a couple of new updates for its seven-trim lineup. Featuring a boxed steel ladder frame, an aluminum-reinforced composite bed, and an extended cab or crew-cab body with two available bed lengths, the Tundra covers all the bases whether you need an everyday truck, a factory-ready off-road machine or a plush road cruiser with all the modern bells and whistles imaginable.

2024 Toyota Tundra: What’s New?

The 2024 Toyota Tundra remains available in a DoubleCab (extended cab) or CrewMax (crew cab) body style with four doors. The extended cab variant has a 6.5-foot or 8.1-foot bed, while the crew cab has a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. New for 2024 is the Nightshade Package for Tundra Limited with blacked-out accents on the 20-inch wheels, fender liners, front grille, badges, and side mirrors. Moreover, the TRD three-inch off-road lift kit is optional across the range if you desire more ground clearance.

TRD Off-Road Package

The luxury-oriented Tundra Platinum is getting the TRD Off-Road Package for 2024, combining plush features with terrain-conquering hardware. The package includes custom TRD wheels wrapped in chunkier Falken all-terrain rubber, Bilstein monotube dampers, protective skid plates, and mudguards. Moreover, Tundra TRD Pro models have 2.5-inch Fox shock absorbers, red-painted suspension parts, and a TRD Pro front stabilizer bar.

Moreover, Tundra TRD Pro 4×4 grades with the TRD Off-Road Package receive multi-terrain select drive settings with crawl control, an electronic locking differential, downhill assist control, and a multi-terrain monitor to keep an eye on potentially damaging impediments around the truck.

2024 Toyota Tundra. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Available i-FORCE MAX Hybrid Powertrain

Under the hood of every Toyota Tundra is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. The available i-FORCE MAX hybrid is a better bet, optional in the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition while standard for the TRD Pro and the rugged yet fancy Capstone edition.

It combines a transmission-mounted electric motor and a twin-turbo V6 to yield an impressive 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque, the latter arriving from as low as 2,400 rpm to deliver maximum pull. The V6 and hybrid share a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Tundra buyers can select a rear-wheel or 4×4 drivetrain to best suit their needs.

2024 Toyota Tundra Towing Capacity

Despite not having a burly V8 engine, the 2024 Toyota Tundra has enough muscle to pull heavy toys and carry huge loads. When properly equipped, the maximum towing capacity is 12,000 lbs., with a max payload of 1,920 lbs. Helping the cause is the Tundra’s double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with an optional rear air suspension that unlocks adjustable height modes.

Furthermore, the Tundra has a slew of optional high-tech towing features like a panoramic view monitor, power-extending tow mirrors, and a trailer brake controller.

Tech & Infotainment Features

Even the base Toyota Tundra SR has modern tech features like LED headlights, automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and Toyota Connected Services.

Upgrading to the Tundra Limited or the i-FORCE MAX hybrid gives you a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated front seats, a premium JBL audio system, and a virtual assistant.

2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5

All 2024 Tundra trucks have Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 (TSS 2.5) driving aids. The package includes full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, lane-keeping assist, road sign assist, pre-collision braking, lane departure mitigation, and a rear seat reminder. In addition, other safety nets like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking support are standard on certain trims.

Toyota Tundra Warranty

The 2024 Toyota Tundra has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Meanwhile, Tundra hybrid variants receive an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Tundra.

2024 Toyota Tundra: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Toyota Tundra is available in seven trim variants: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Starting MSRP is around $40,000 for the entry-level SR, but expect that MSRP to jump quickly as you move up through the different trim levels. Our free and easy search tools* will show dealer inventory and pricing in your area. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

