2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone to Deliver Rugged Luxury for Truck Buyers

The all-new, third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra is a long time coming. The preceding model’s been on the market since 2007, so Toyota wants to make a worthy first impression with its new full-size truck. The 2022 Tundra is fresh from the ground up, and it’s getting a luxury-oriented Capstone trim slotting above the Tundra 1974 and TRD Pro.

Setting The Stage

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone couldn’t have arrived at a better time. The truck market had already grown by leaps and bounds before COVID struck, and trucks now account for 20 percent of the new vehicle market as we speak. The demand for luxury trucks and SUVs has been steadily rising since 2018, and buyers don’t seem to mind spending $70,000 to $100,000 more for a high-end pickup truck.

Enter the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone. It has all the bells and whistles buyers could want in a truck. In terms of durability, the Tundra Capstone is riding on a new fully-boxed, high-strength steel ladder frame with aluminum structural underpinnings. And that fascia? You may recognize it from the new Land Cruiser.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone: What’s New?

Being the fanciest Tundra of the lot, Capstone has more shiny bling to convey its range-topping stature. It has 22-inch chrome rims, chrome mirror caps, chrome TUNDRA tailgate inserts, and a chrome front grille with a color-keyed outer frame. It also has automatic running boards and power-operated bed steps to make loading cargo easier.

Meanwhile, the interior receives its fair share of decadence. It has Capstone-specific semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats (in black and white) with classy perforations for heating and cooling, open-pore Dark American Walnut wood inlays, and an illuminated Capstone logo on the dash that glows eerily when the doors are ajar.

Furthermore, Capstone is the first and only Tundra to receive acoustic glass on the front doors for a quieter ride. An optional extra is Toyota’s adaptive variable suspension with a rear load-leveling feature.

Other standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 10-color heads-up display, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with sight, touch, and voice controls, cloud-based navigation, a 12-speaker JBL premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, 4G connectivity, and a panoramic moonroof.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Hybrid V6 Powertrain

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone has the same turbocharged gasoline V6 and hybrid powertrain as the Tundra TRD Pro. Specifically, it’s a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor that pumps out a combined 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft. of torque. Equipped with a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the Capstone has a competent max tow rating of 10,340 lbs. and a max payload of 1,485 lbs.

Towing Technology Package

Toyota’s “Towing Technology Package” is standard on the Tundra Capstone. The package includes two key features: Trailer Back Guidance and Straight Path Assist to help with maneuvring something like a boat or camper. Integrated trailer brakes are standard, while a separate 360-degree camera package is available.

Standard Safety Features

The 2022 Tundra Capstone is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. The list of active safety features includes dynamic radar cruise control (adaptive cruise control), lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, road sign assist, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, and a rear-seat reminder, to name a few.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Tundra Capstone Warranty

Like all new Toyotas, Tundra Capstone has a 36-month/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a 60-month powertrain and corrosion warranty, and ToyotaCare with two years or 25,000 miles of roadside assistance.

The third-generation Tundra is an all-new model, but we bet it’ll be as reliable as Tundras of yore. But if you intend to pile on the miles, it could be worth considering an extended warranty. This comprehensive guide has answers to your most pressing questions about Toyota extended warranties.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is only available in a crew-cab body style with a 5.5-foot bed. Available paint colors include Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint, and Supersonic Red.

Pricing remains forthcoming, but we’re expecting a starting MSRP of about $62,000 for the Capstone, with the first deliveries arriving this spring. Our free and easy search tools* will show which Toyota dealerships in your area are offering the best deals on a new Tundra. That tool will also show you the invoice price on a new Tundra, which will help you get the lowest possible out-the-door price.

