2022 Toyota Tundra Revealed: More Powerful Engines, Rugged Suspension Revisions, New Tech Features & More

After several months of teaser photos and short preview videos, Toyota has pulled the cover off the new Tundra. The truck’s top-to-bottom redesign includes an updated chassis, a new turbo engine, and tons of nifty interior technology. Considering the 2022 Toyota Tundra will have plenty of competition from the F-150, Ram, and Silverado, the timing for this redesign couldn’t be better. Whether or not the 2022 Tundra can compete with more dominant trucks in the market remains to be seen, but based on the initial reveal, things look pretty good for the new Tundra.

We will spend a few minutes here diving deeper into the details of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

i-FORCE Engines

There was speculation about a turbo engine for the 2022 Tundra in the weeks leading up to the reveal. Indeed, the rumors proved accurate, as Toyota will offer a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with two different variations: the standard i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX.

Standard i-FORCE

The standard i-FORCE will probably be enough, but the MAX option really does haul the mail with its “hybrid” design. Both engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic with a sequential shift mode, uphill and downhill shift logic, and a tow/haul mode.

Key features of the standard i-FORCE include its aluminum block, chain-driven dual overhead cam, dual VVTi systems, integrated exhaust manifold, and water-cooled intercooler. Toyota engineers developed new cylinder heads with a two-layer water jacket structure to maximize coolant flow and combustion chamber strength. According to Toyota, the machined cross-channels allow coolant to flow through them laterally to provide additional cooling to the combustion chambers. The exhaust valves’ shape has also been designed to enhance cooling performance.

As a result, the standard i-FORCE V6 pumps out 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque, higher numbers than the outgoing i-FORCE V8.

i-FORCE MAX

The i-FORCE MAX is essentially the same twin-turbo as the standard version, but with one fundamental difference: a motor-generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic.

As described by Toyota, the motor-generator is built in-line to provide additional power that is transferred via the transmission, while engine start-up, EV driving, electric-assist, and energy regeneration are solely done via the parallel hybrid components. In so many words, the Tundra’s new hybrid system provides additional power when necessary but can also offer better efficiency with its EV mode at lower speeds (once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine kicks back in). The system employs a 288V sealed Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery under the rear passenger seats.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra in its i-FORCE MAX configuration is a beast, cranking out 437 horsepower (5,200 rpm) and 583 lb-ft. of torque (2,400 rpm).

Towing & Payload Capacity

When properly equipped, the 2022 Toyota Tundra can tow a maximum of 12,000 lbs. and haul a maximum payload of 1,940 lbs. The new figures represent an improvement 17.6 percent and 11 percent, respectively, when compared to a 2021 Tundra.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is available with a number of tech tools to assist with towing, including several new cameras that display different exterior angles, heated and power (extending and folding) tow mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind-spot notifications, and a Straight Path Assist feature to help while maneuvering in reverse.

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Chassis & Suspension

Along with the engine updates, the newly redesigned chassis and suspension help the 2022 Tundra achieve those higher towing and payload capacities. The 2022 Tundra makes use of a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame and an aluminum-reinforced composite bed. The steel and aluminum combination is meant to increase durability and cut any extra weight, but it also improves the truck’s driving dynamics and on-road feel. For example, the frame’s cross-members have more than doubled in size, which will help when hauling heavy loads. At the same time, a new front cross member for the steering gearbox was designed to provide more stability for the driver when cruising down the road.

Ride and handling are further improved via the new multi-link rear suspension, which ditches leaf springs in favor of coil springs. As described by Toyota, the structure of the new frame and the multi-link rear suspension allowed for better placement of the shock absorbers. They are now mounted outside the frame rails for better roll damping and towing performance.

Likewise, the Tundra’s front suspension benefits from a “kingpin offset angle reduction” to enhance straight-line stability and highway driving. The caster trail has been enlarged from 25.4mm (one inch) on prior Tundra to 34.1 mm (1.34 inches). According to Toyota, roll steer is reduced by 25 percent, and the roll height center has been elevated to reduce unwanted body roll (152mm compared to 104mm, or roughly six inches compared to four inches).

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is standard twin-tube shocks at the front and rear. The shock absorbers feature triple-oil seals and extended dust covers. An air suspension is available, which provides some additional flexibility for the Tundra. The High setting is best for off-roading and at a lower speed, returning to the Normal setting at 18 mph. The Low height mode makes access to the bed easier (it will return to Normal above eight mph).

An Adaptive Variable Suspension system is also available for the first time on a Tundra.

TRD Suspension

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRO Pro comes with 2.5-inch diameter FOX internal bypass shocks for increase off-road performance. The front shocks allow for a 1.1-inch factory lift at the Tundra’s nose, while both the front and rear shocks feature piggyback reservoirs to house additional oil. The shocks also use a new polytetrafluorethylene-infused (PTFE) fluid to improve on-road comfort. This fluid includes microscopic particles infused with the oil to reduce friction.

Other performance upgrades include the new TRD Pro front stabilizer bar, red-painted suspension parts, TRD aluminum front skid plate along with additional underbody protection, and Falken tires.

Technology & Connectivity

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will offer a nice tech suite, starting first with the truck’s all-new Audio Multimedia system. The system operates on the 2022 Tundra’s newly designed touchscreens and new Human Machine Interface (HMI). The HMI system delivers sight, touch, and voice activations, while the standard eight-inch touchscreen or an available 14-inch touchscreen will offer pinch and zoom functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, while the available Wi-Fi hotspot will handle up to 10 devices.

The cloud-based native navigation system allows for real-time over-the-air updates for mapping and points of interest. The new navigation system will enable drivers and passengers to use the voice-activated commands or touchscreen to search for directions, find points of interest, or explore local businesses. Navigation is available with or without a network connection, with offline mode designed to detect when the Tundra is near an area with a signal. Applicable maps and services are cached in advance to ensure continued operation.

2022 Toyota Tundra interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2022 Toyota Tundra Warranty

Pricing & Availability

