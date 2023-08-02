2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Iconic Luxury Off-Roader Returns With Two Facades, Rugged Styling & Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota’s North American Land Cruiser fans can heave a sigh of relief. The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser marks the comeback of a legendary off-roading marque that began strutting its wares in the 1950s. However, American buyers are not getting the J300 Land Cruiser that debuted in 2021, nor is it a re-bodied Lexus LX 600.

Instead, it’ll be the Land Cruiser Prado, a marginally smaller variant of the full-size Land Cruiser. However, it retains most of the things that make the big daddy a legendary byword in the off-roading community.

“This icon belongs in our lineup,” said Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager. “For 2024, Land Cruiser returns to its origin with a heritage-inspired design paired with the legendary capability and durability Land Cruiser is known for, and it will take even more customers on adventures across the globe as it has done for generations.”

Setting The Stage

So yes, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is a Prado in other parts of the world, but it doesn’t make it less special. It rides on a similar TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture as the Lexus LX, Lexus GX, Toyota Tacoma, and J300 Land Cruiser, offering a stiffer and more rigid platform than the outgoing J200 Land Cruiser. Moreover, Toyota saw fit to make the 2024 Land Cruiser physically smaller than the 200 Series LC, which is officially 1.2 inches shorter and about 4.4 inches narrower, said Toyota.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: What’s New?

The Land Cruiser has lost its evolution-led curvaceous body in place of a boxier style reminiscent of the vintage J40 and J70 LC. In our eyes, the Land Cruiser bears familiar styling cues as the 2024 Lexus GX. Moreover, two front designs are available depending on the trim, signifying that the fun is back at camp Toyota. The base Land Cruiser 1958 trim has round LED headlights and a heritage TOYOTA front grille, while other variants get squared headlights like the J60 and J80 LC.

Underneath its throwback-inspired styling is a double-wishbone front suspension with twin-tube dampers and a multi-link rear with coil springs, shedding the hardcore live axles of its forefathers. Electric power steering and 17-inch disc brakes for the front and back are standard across the lineup, and all Land Cruisers can tow up to 6,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

i-Force Max Hybrid Powertrain

We included the 2015 Land Cruiser on our best used large SUVs list for its infallible reliability and stout (yet thirsty) V8 engine. But since the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser debuted with a hybrid V6, we expected the new LC to have a similar engine setup or a twin-turbo V6 like the Lexus GX.

Instead, it gets the i-FORCE MAX four-cylinder hybrid from the range-topping Tacoma. It consists of a potent turbocharged 2.4-liter four-banger, a 1.87 kWh nickel metal hydride battery, and a small electric motor, churning out 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque.

All that grunt goes to all four wheels using a full-time four-wheel drivetrain with standard locking center and rear differentials and a two-speed transfer case with high and low-range gearing. The drivetrain could split the torque 50:50 between the front and rear wheels when the going gets tough, and there’s an automatic limited-slip differential with vehicle stability control to keep the sunny side up.

Stellar Off-Road Credentials

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser’s boxy countenance won’t look out of place in the wilderness, that’s for sure. The chunker edges mean a 31-degree approach angle, a 25-degree breakover angle, and a maximum departure angle of 22 degrees, while the ground clearance is up to 8.7 inches.

Meanwhile, it has a revised Multi-Terrain Select system that now functions in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, unlocking the Crawl Control feature that works like off-road cruise control. In addition, the new Land Cruiser has Downhill Assist Control when navigating steep declines. Other variants get a disconnecting front stabilizer bar for better wheel articulation.

Generous Tech Equipment

Don’t let the retro style fool you. The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser has all the technological bells and whistles. The five-seat cabin features an eight-inch touchscreen in the base LC 1958, wireless smartphone connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. In addition, the base Land Cruiser has 18-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, and LED fog lamps.

On the other hand, the midgrade Land Cruiser trim has heated and ventilated SofTex seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 10-speaker audio system. The limited-run Land Cruiser First Edition has leather-trimmed upholstery, wireless charging, dual USB-C charging ports for the front and rear, and more. Other goodies include mudflaps, rock rails, a roof rack, and those gorgeous round LED headlights.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Safety Features

All Land Cruisers have Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The advanced driving assist package includes features like a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, proactive driving assist, and automatic high beams.

Toyota Land Cruiser Factory Warranty

All 2024 Land Cruisers leave the Toyota Tahara and Hino plants in Japan with a three-year/36-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion warranty with no mileage limits. Options are available to extend the warranty coverage on any Toyota vehicle, including the Land Cruiser.

Furthermore, the Land Cruiser has an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. ToyotaCare is also standard for all new Toyota Land Cruisers. It covers two years or up to 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years of roadside assistance with unlimited mileage.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Starting MSRP

Toyota claims the base 2024 Land Cruiser 1958 model will start in the mid-$50,000 range, a lower price point previously unseen in the outgoing LC200. Complete pricing info remains forthcoming. Only 5,000 Land Cruiser First Edition units will make it to U.S. dealerships in the spring of 2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.