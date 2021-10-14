2022 Lexus LX 600: Flagship Lexus SUV Returns With Lots To Prove

The outgoing Lexus LX finally bid goodbye after what seemed like an endless 24-year tenure. It’s no secret that Lexus’ flagship SUV is essentially a posh Toyota Land Cruiser, but the legendary LC J200-Series has left the U.S. market this year with no signs of coming back.

Despite America’s penchant for larger SUVs and crossovers, Toyota has yet to reconsider the all-new J300 Land Cruiser’s return to U.S. shores. Instead, buyers have to settle for the 2022 Lexus LX 600. The new LX is still pretty good, though. It’s similar to getting Teuscher Swiss chocolate when all you expected was a bit of candy.

2022 Lexus LX 600: What’s New?

The LX 600 is an all-new full-size luxury SUV based on the 10th generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. And like the Toyota, the LX 600 has a modified body-on-frame chassis derived from the familiar J200-Series platform and Toyota’s TNGA GA-F architecture. Lexus claims the new LX has a 20 percent stiffer chassis versus the outgoing model despite shedding 441 lbs. (200 kilos).

In addition, the new LX has a cab-rearward design with sweeping A-pillars and chunky proportions, although the general layout is cleaner and sleeker than the Land Cruiser. It also gets standard 22-inch wheels, the biggest ever fitted to a modern Lexus. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Lexus without its spindle grille, and the new LX has lots of it, now presented in a unique three-dimensional shape to make it more eye-catching.

New Turbocharged V6

The outgoing LX’s 5.7-liter V8 engine has gone to automotive heaven. Taking its place is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gasoline engine shared with the LC J300. It pumps out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque, more than the old V8. The new V6 mill dumps all of its torque from idle to 3,600 rpm (all the better for old-school off-roaders as to not miss Toyota’s venerable V8 engine). Power goes to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a full-time four-wheel drivetrain with a two-speed transfer case.

2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Lexus.

Adaptive Variable Suspension

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 has high-mounted double wishbones in the front and a four-link axle-type suspension in the back. But the icing on the cake has to be the adaptive dampers with standard active height control, ensuring the LX wafts with the poise and grace of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. We doubt if the new LX will offer a “magic carpet” ride, but it is known to offer one of the most luxurious rides in the SUV category.

Furthermore, active ride height can automatically lower or raise the ride height depending on the drive modes or Multi-Terrain Select status. When the vehicle is stationary, it automatically lowers itself to make ingress and egress a more elegant affair.

Advanced Multi-Select Terrain System

The Lexus LX inherited the Land Cruiser’s Multi-Terrain Select system. Drivers can choose from six off-road driving modes (Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock) to fortify the LX’s luxurious yet rugged persona. Engaging low range activates crawl control to improve traction while optimizing the chassis behavior. Meanwhile, it also has a downhill assist feature that controls the hydraulic braking pressure to prevent locking the wheels when descending steep slopes.

Back Underfloor View

Debuting in the 2022 Lexus LX is a back underfloor view feature from its multi-terrain monitoring system. The system offers a transparent underfloor image while navigating unforgiving terrain, allowing the driver to check the undercarriage and the front-wheel position without getting out of the vehicle. In addition, the multi-terrain monitor uses front, side, and rear cameras to offer a 360-degree view of the outside world.

2022 Lexus LX 600 interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Interface Multimedia

The Lexus LX has a brand-new interior with an updated Interface multimedia system and dual touchscreen layout. The upper touchscreen measures 12.3-inches while the lower screen is a modest seven-inch display for the HVAC and Multi-Terrain system. It also has a voice assistant and can support over-the-air updates.

Ultra Luxury & F Sport Trims

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is the first in four generations to receive the F Sport trim package. The F Sport throws in unique 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, an F mesh design spindle grille, and a black grille surround. Also standard are sportier suspension tuning, a rear stabilizer, and a Torsen limited-slip differential. The LX 600 F Sport has a leather-wrapped red or white interior and custom F sport seats inside.

On the other hand, the Ultra Luxury trim has only four seats, but it has VIP-style rear captain’s chairs that can recline up to 48 degrees. It also receives sunshades, reading lights, and a rear seat display. Meanwhile, the Premium, Luxury, and F Sport have seven seats across three rows, while the base version has seating for up to five adults. As a bonus, the third-row seats can now fold flat on the floor, a welcome respite from the side-folding rear seats of previous LX models.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

The Lexus LX 600 comes loaded with advanced driving aids. It has frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian/bicyclist detection, emergency steering assist, and all-speed dynamic radar cruise control. Also included are intelligent high beams, road sign assist, lane tracing assist, and many more.

Lexus Warranty

All Lexus vehicles come with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, a Lexus extended warranty might be worth considering. This comprehensive guide to Lexus extended warranties will point you in the right direction.

2022 Lexus LX 600: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Pricing remains forthcoming at this point, but the ballpark figure is around $90,000 for the base model and about $110,000 for the Ultra Luxury version. We trust Rydeshopper in helping find the best deals on any new Lexus vehicle. Rydeshopper is a neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing for the new Lexus LX when it arrives at dealerships next year.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.