2024 Lexus GX Debuts With Twin-Turbo V6, Fun Overtrail Models & New Spindle Grille

If all goes according to plan for the luxury marque, The 2024 Lexus GX will deliver a combination of elegance and ruggedness. Even with a passing glance, it’s easy to see the stark difference between the 2024 GX and the outgoing model. Here we will cover the essential details of the 2024 GX, including the design, powertrain, and safety features.

2024 Lexus GX Trim Levels

While the starting MSRP is forthcoming, the 2024 GX will be available in six trim levels: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. The Overtrail models, showcased during the 2023 Tokyo Outdoor Show, are part of a new Lexus initiative called Overtrail Project which seeks to “inspire customers around the world to explore nature through refined adventures.”

Overtrail models have Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control, an Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, 33-inch tires (18-inch wheels), and an aluminum underbody skid plate for such adventures.

Depending on the trim level, buyers will have 11 color options: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, and Nightfall Mica. Overtrail models will offer exclusive exterior color combinations with a black roof, including Atomic Silver, Incognito, Nori Green Pearl, and Earth.

2024 Lexus GX Overtrail+ model. Photo: Lexus.

GA-F Platform & Suspension

The 2024 Lexus GX is built on the automaker’s GA-F platform, first introduced on the current-generation LX 600. As described by Lexus, the lightweight ladder frame increases torsional rigidity and improves on-road handling. The term “ladder frame” is another way to describe a body-on-frame design, which is common among large SUVs with higher towing capacities. In essence, the GA-F platform allows the 2024 GX to have a strong backbone for rougher activities like off-roading and towing, although that same backbone is responsible for a smooth, comfortable ride on the highway.

The 2024 GX is standard with an electronic power steering system and a newly developed double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension. Both the steering and suspension systems, according to Lexus, are designed to handle the differences between off-roading and highway driving. An Adaptive Variable Suspension that adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions is optional.

2024 Lexus GX Powertrain & Towing Capacity

Under the hood of the 2024 GX is a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 attached to a 10-speed automatic. The twin-turbo plant kicks out 349 horsepower and a healthy 479 lb-ft. of torque. Max towing capacity, when properly equipped, is 8,000 lbs. for the Premium, Premium+, and Overtrail trim levels. While official EPA figures are forthcoming, Lexus is targeting a combined rating of 17 mpg.

Toyota and Lexus are fond of packing off-road treats into their proverbial lunchboxes. Par for the course, the 2024 Lexus GX delivers with a standard full-time 4WD system and a Torsen limited-slip center differential (Overtrail trim levels receive an electronic locking rear differential). Switching between 4hi and 4lo is now faster, thanks to updates on the electronic transfer case.

2024 Lexus GX Premium. Photo: Lexus.

Longer & Wider Exterior Design

Lexus describes the exterior of the 2024 GX as a square-body profile with a horizontal design motif. Perhaps most noticeable – or not noticeable – is the “Spindle Grille” of the 2024 GX. Lexus said it’s still there, although it’s probably not as polarizing as other Lexus vehicles. Like the BMW kidney grille, the Lexus Spindle tends to be a love-it-or-hate-it affair. Either way, the 2024 GX gives off action-movie vibes, making it a good candidate for the next installment of Men in Black.

The new design affords the 2024 Lexus GX a wider stance versus prior model years. Overall vehicle width increased by 3.74 inches (Overtrail by 4.52 inches) while the front overhang decreased by 0.78 inches for improved clearance. The wheelbase and overall length increases (2.36 inches and 2.75 inches, respectively) allowed the A-pillar to move back to improve driver and occupant visibility.

Total length of the 2024 Lexus GX is 197.04 inches, with a total width of 83.22 inches, including the mirrors. Maximum height, depending on the trim level and wheel and tire options, is 76.18 inches.

Interior Treatments & Seating Configurations

The second row is available in two configurations: captain’s chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench, which will accommodate seven. Lexus included a convenient “one-motion tumble” system to drop the third row for extra cargo space. According to Lexus, the 2024 GX will accommodate up to five suitcases when the third row is folded. Two additional storage spaces have been added under the cargo area to accommodate smaller items, plus a 120V AC inverter.

The third row is available in both power and manual configurations, while heated seats are available for the second row. Six illuminated charging ports (four in Overtrail) complement 12 cupholders, while a rear seat reminder notification is standard for increased safety.

Standard tech and connectivity features include a 14-inch multimedia display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, a digital 12.3-inch multi-information display, and a 10-speaker sound system. Optional features include Mark Levinson Surround Sound with 21 speakers, a Cool Box and Cold Area Package, Traffic Jam Assist, and wireless smartphone charging.

2024 Lexus GX Safety Features

Every 2024 GX is standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The package of active safety features includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Road Sign Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist.

2024 Lexus GX Availability

The 2024 GX will be assembled at the Tahara plant in Japan and is expected to go on sale in early 2024. Starting MSRP figures are expected closer to that time. A hybrid powertrain will also be available in the United States at some point in 2024.

