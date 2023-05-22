2024 Toyota Tacoma: Optional Turbo Hybrid Powertrain, XtraCab Body, New Trailhunter Trim & More

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma marks the fourth-generation variant of the brand’s midsize pickup. It follows the revised and all-new versions of the popular Sequoia SUV and Tundra full-size truck introduced in 2022 and shares a similar TNGA-F platform with its bigger siblings. Redesigned from the ground up to be a stalwart of reliability, off-road capability, and versatility, the all-new Tacoma is debuting with a few tricks up its sleeve, one of which is an XtraCab body with a two-seat cabin and two-bed sizes.

2024 Toyota Tacoma: What’s New?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is an all-new midsize truck that will lock horns with the Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado. It is designed and engineered by the hardworking folks at the Toyota CALTY Design Center in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a redesigned façade and chunky body panels inspired by vintage Toyota trucks. It may look like a humdrum midsize truck for some people, but we reckon the fourth-gen Tacoma is the best-looking it’s ever been.

“We looked at our truck DNA and the Toyota Baja race trucks for inspiration to capture the extreme spirit of off-road adventure,” said Kevin Hunter, President of CALTY Design Research. “Our primary design goal for the all-new Tacoma was to be authentic to how our customers use their trucks for rugged outdoor fun.”

The 2024 Tacoma has a handful of design touches that stand out, like the vintage-inspired hexagonal front grille, the high-mounted headlights, functional side intakes, and spoilers on the roof and tailgate. The CALTY team refers to the 2024 Tacoma’s design as “Tacoma-ness,” a concept that emphasizes capability and versatility.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Available Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota’s not messing about with its newest Tacoma. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft. of torque in the entry-level SR. But for higher trims, the base engine has 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque, all the more reason to skip the base Tacoma SR and SR5. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a standard rear-wheel drivetrain, but an optional four-wheel drivetrain is waiting in the wings.

The good news is how the 2024 Tacoma has an available six-speed manual with anti-stall technology and an automatic rev-matching system. The downside is that manual-equipped Tacomas will only have 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque to play with.

However, the crème of the crop is an available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. The system pairs a 2.4-liter gas engine with an electric motor and a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack to produce a whopping 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque, enough to make the fourth-gen Tacoma the most potent in its lineage. With that much torque, Toyota claims the Tacoma can ascend an eight percent interstate grade without downshifting, a subtle nod to the Tacoma’s much-awaited fuel economy numbers, which Toyota promises are forthcoming.

Drivetrain Options

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is configurable with a variety of drivetrains. The standard rear-wheel drive system features an automatic limited-slip differential. Meanwhile, 4WD variants get an electronic two-speed transfer case (with high/low ranges), an automatic limited-slip differential, and active traction control. In addition, the Tacoma TRD PreRunner, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and the all-new Trailhunter receive an electronic locking rear differential. The Tacoma Limited has a full-time 4WD system with a center-locking differential.

How Much Can The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Tow?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma can tow up to 6,500 lbs. and has a max payload of 1,709 lbs. The new Tacoma has a handful of available towing technologies like a digital mirror, a trailer backup guide, a trailer brake controller, and more.

Tacoma Trailhunter

New for the fourth-gen Tacoma is the Trailhunter trim, an Overlanding-ready rig born in collaboration with off-road bigwigs like ARB and Old Man Emu (OME). Available in a double cab body with either a five or six-foot bed, the Trailhunter has bespoke and forged monotube shock absorbers (with piggyback-style remote reservoirs for the rear dampers), reinforced rear recovery points, and a bed utility bar with configurable MOLLE panels.

Furthermore, Tacoma Trailhunter has 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires to boost the ground clearance by two inches in the front and 1.5 inches in the rear. Other standard goodies include a front snorkel, steel skid plates, rock rails, a 20-inch LED light bar with bi-color RIGID lights on the front grille, a 2400W AC inverter, an integrated air compressor in the bed, and a host of Toyota genuine parts and accessories to custom-fit the truck for any lifestyle.

Tacoma TRD Pro

If the Trailhunter is for Overlanding adventurers, the TRD Pro is for “go-fast, desert running attributes,” which is Toyota-speak for a truck that could hunt down Ranger Raptors. The TRD Pro comes standard with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain made better with custom add-ons like a TRD air intake and TRD cat-back dual exhausts. Other features include LED headlights, an LED light bar with white RIGID LED fog lights, an ARB rear metal bumper, a TRD aluminum front skid plate, and red tow hooks.

The red theme continues underneath with the TRD Pro’s red aluminum upper control arms that reduce unsprung weight. Suspending the body are Fox internal bypass shocks with three custom-tuned damper settings. Those custom shocks unlock up to 11 inches of ground clearance, and the TRD Pro has a new multilink rear suspension design for better articulation and on-road comfort.

The list of upgrades includes black TRD wheels, 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, new IsoDynamic front seats with air-over-oil shock absorbers, and a three-inch wider body.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a standard eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and a more extensive 14-inch multimedia system on higher trims. In addition, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard. Moreover, other niceties include wireless charging, a smart key, a push-button start, USB charging ports, and a seven-inch digital gauge cluster (12.3-inch on higher trims).

Meanwhile, Toyota claims up to three times more storage space under the rear seats (Tacoma gas variants) with flat-folding rear seats that double as a loading surface. The new Tacoma has an available ten-speaker JBL audio system with a JBL FLEX portable speaker that doubles as a center speaker and a removable Bluetooth speaker, great for those impromptu tailgate parties.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Safety Features

All 2024 Tacomas leave the factory with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a comprehensive package that includes enhanced versions of lane tracing assist, road sign assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision detection, proactive driving assist, and more.

Toyota Tacoma Warranty

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year perforation warranty with no mileage limits. Moreover, Tacoma hybrids have an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

For added peace of mind, every new Tacoma includes ToyotaCare. This plan consists of two years or 25,000 miles worth of factory maintenance and two years (unlimited mileage) worth of roadside assistance. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the 2024 Tacoma.

2024 Toyota Tacoma: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Tacoma will arrive at dealerships near the end of 2023 in a four-door Double Cab body or a two-door XtraCab body style with a five or six-foot bed. Toyota will reveal the official MSRP of the new Tacoma’s eight trim variants soon, although we expect the base SR to begin at around $29,000, the TRD Sport at $36,000, and the TRD Pro at under $50,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.