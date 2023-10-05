2024 Toyota Sienna: New XSE Premium Package, Rugged Woodland Trim, Standard Hybrid Powertrain, Updated Wheels & More

The 2024 Toyota Sienna is the only hybrid minivan you can buy today (the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid). Toyota made an unexpected move when it redesigned the Sienna and gave it a hybrid-only powertrain in 2021. Since then, the Japanese automaker has captured 32 percent of the segment, proof that Toyota has its pulse on the needs and wants of minivan buyers (and in some cases, they might even go slightly overboard with the Sienna!).

2024 Toyota Sienna: What’s New?

The Sienna remains available as a seven or eight-seat conveyance with standard front-wheel drive and an available hybrid all-wheel drivetrain. Likewise, the 2024 Sienna rides on a reconfigured TNGA-K architecture with more body sealant and noise-absorbing materials.

The 2024 Sienna gets an XSE Premium package, adding more luxury to an otherwise sporty vibe. The package adds a power driver’s seat with memory settings, leather upholstery, orange interior stitching, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, puddle lamps, and a seven-inch multi-information display.

Meanwhile, other changes include a dark chrome accent on the LE and XLE headlights, while the XSE AWD and Woodland receive darker finish wheels.

2024 Toyota Sienna XLE. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Hybrid Powertrain & Fuel Economy

All Toyota Sienna front-wheel drive variants have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors that produce a respectable 245 horsepower. Sporty driving is not Sienna’s forte, but it will easily muster an EPA-estimated 36 mpg across the board (city, highway, and combined).

On the other hand, the all-wheel drive Sienna has an additional electric motor in the rear axle that delivers variable torque distribution to reduce understeer, improve grip over loose surfaces, and optimize handling. Toyota said the hybrid all-wheel drive Sienna could send all the torque to the front wheels for everyday driving and up to a 20:80 front/rear split when the roads get slippy. EPA fuel economy ratings for the all-wheel drive Sienna are 35/36 city/highway with a combined of 35 mpg.

2024 Toyota Sienna Cargo Space

Toyota wants to give even the largest SUVs a run for their money regarding interior flexibility. The Sienna offers 39.9 cubic feet of second-row legroom and 38.7 cubic feet in the third row. For all the items an active family could think to throw in the back, the 2024 Sienna has 33.5 cubic feet of storage room behind the rear seats, expanding to 101 cubic feet by folding the second and third rows.

The Sienna LE and XLE could seat up to eight adults, but other trims have seven seats with captain’s chairs for the second row.

2024 Toyota Sienna: Trim Levels & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota Sienna is available in six trim levels: LE, XLE, XSE, Limited, Woodland, and Platinum. Below is a description of each Sienna model’s standard equipment and starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,395 destination fee. Toyota’s hybrid all-wheel drivetrain is a $2,000 option, except for the Sienna Woodland, which is standard with it.

Sienna LE

The base LE starts at $38,580. It has an eight-seat cabin, power-sliding side doors, LED headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, smartphone connectivity, and seven USB ports.

Sienna XLE

The XLE starts at $43,890 and is available with an eight or seven-seat interior. It has more standard features like a power liftgate, keyless entry, push-button start, four-zone automatic climate control, power and heated front seats, an eight-speaker audio system, a sunroof, and a leather tiller.

Sienna XSE

The XSE starts at $46,140. It has an upgraded nine-inch touchscreen with navigation, darker exterior trim, a black mesh grille, and bespoke upholstery.

Sienna Woodland

The Sienna Woodland is well-equipped at $49,520. It has a seven-seat interior, raised suspension, a 3,500 lbs. towing capacity, and all the features from the XLE and XSE trim levels.

Sienna Limited

The Limited has a seven-seat cabin and starts at $50,840. It has all the features of the XSE (minus the dark, sporty accents) with a couple of upgrades like rain-sensing wipers, heated second-row seats, wireless smartphone charging, power-folding wing mirrors, ventilated front seats, sunshades, cowhide upholstery, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

Sienna Platinum

The range-topping Sienna Platinum starts at $54,040. It has a seven-seat interior, custom headlights, upgraded leather seats, heated second-row seats, a 10-inch full-color heads-up display (HUD), and all the standard features from the Limited grade.

2024 Toyota Sienna Platinum. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

All 2024 Toyota Siennas come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0), a collection of advanced driving assistance systems to supplement the vehicle’s 10 airbags, stability control, traction control, and ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution. The package includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, road sign detection, and cyclist detection.

Toyota Sienna Waranty

The 2024 Toyota Sienna has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The 2024 Sienna also comes with a five-year corrosion perforation warranty with no mileage limitations.

All Siennas receive an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Toyota Care is standard and includes factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 250,000 miles (whichever comes first). If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, there are options available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Sienna.

