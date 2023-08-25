Awesome Toyota Sienna Remix Swagger Wagon Features 60 Speakers, HDTV & Turntables

While the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyage set off a wave of minivan mania following their debut in 1983, those family chariots likely never anticipated the audio monster that is the Toyota Sienna Remix. Break out your favorite jams because Toyota is dropping the proverbial beat with this custom build by Texas-based Complete Customs in collaboration with SiriusXM.

Packed House

A grand total of 60 speakers reside inside the Toyota Sienna Remix: four 12-inch subwoofers, 36 midrange speakers, 14 tweeters, and six percussion horns. The 12-channel Digital Sound Processor provides professional-grade audio, while an eight-channel mixer allows multiple audio connections, including Bluetooth streaming and SiriusXM. You can even turn on the AM and bump it with talk radio. Whatever gets you freaky between the ears, the Toyota Sienna Remix uses 16 amplifiers powered by six 56-volt 4Ah Li-Ion batteries to produce a whopping 25,000 watts of audio awesomeness!

Other Insta-worthy features include digital turntables for scratching and mixing, a 43-inch high-definition TV with Wi-Fi and gaming capability, and LED underbody glow lights.

The Toyota Sienna Remix has a retractable roof panel with an elevated platform below, creating a functional and mobile DJ booth. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Sienna Remix Modifications

The 2023 Toyota Sienna and its minivan-specific structure were inspired by the automaker’s popular TNGA-K platform. Envisioned by Toyota’s Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan-based CALTY design studios, the 2023 Sienna model range features things like Toyota’s new Hybrid System powertrain, electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, and a trailing-arm multi-link rear suspension. However, the Sienna Remix underwent some modifications to accommodate the turntables, TV, and speakers.

Complete Customs removed the rear liftgate, replacing it with swingout doors. They also removed the center roof panel for the DJ booth and added a two-inch lift with heavier springs and 22-inch wheels.

The Universal Language

Although the Toyota Sienna Remix isn’t something we will see on dealer lots, it’s still a cool concept vehicle and a unique thought experiment. Music is many things. It can be a unifying force across cultures; it can help us through breakups and unexpected life changes; it can soothe us or pump us up in the gym; it’s also ideal for long road trips. Whatever the reason, music is a universal language we can all understand – and that’s what Toyota is getting at with the Sienna Remix.

“With this custom Sienna build, we wanted to amplify the moments we all share with friends and family through music,” said Joe Moses, Toyota Marketing and Communications General Manager. “By putting a creative twist on the style and function of Sienna, this unique concept celebrates those times when we’re all inspired and energized by music.”

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.