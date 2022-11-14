2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan: New Trim Levels, Larger Engine, Updated Safety Features & More

Japanese auto giant Toyota was the first to say its 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan is a “much-changed car,” and we can’t help but agree. After treating its stylish 2023 Corolla Hatchback with a stirred-not-shaken set of updates, the new Corolla Sedan gets more sweeping changes to make it equally at par with the eleventh-gen Honda Civic, Nissan Sentra, and the Mazda3, to name a few.

It’s hard to go wrong with the Corolla, but whether the 2023 updates are enough to prevent buyers from flocking to Mazda or Honda showrooms is hard to tell.

2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan: What’s New?

Toyota has ditched the base Corolla L trim, including its lethargic yet fuel-efficient 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. All 2023 Toyota Corollas now have a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-banger with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque. Toyota didn’t clarify if the six-speed manual will still be available for the new Corolla sedan. Still, we’re sure the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is making a return.

The new Corolla’s fuel-sipping nature is a strong point, but you wouldn’t mistake it for a humdrum compact sedan with its sportier countenance. It now has standard LED daytime running lights, an updated rear bumper, and new design alloy wheels – the Corolla SE and XSE get updated 18-inch Gloss Graphite rims. Meanwhile, the Corolla SE and XSE grades have a sculpted front bumper, redesigned headlights (that Toyota claims mimic the eyes of a bird of prey), a black mesh lower grille, and a rear diffuser.

2023 Toyota Corolla XSE. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Fuel Economy & Performance

The bigger 2.0-liter engine and economy-minded shifts of the standard CVT have made the 2023 Corolla sedan more fuel-efficient than the defunct 1.8-liter gasoline mill. EPA fuel economy estimates are 32 (city), 41 (highway), and 35 combined, better than the 30/38/33 mpg of the outgoing base engine.

Toyota also said the 2.0-liter engine is two seconds quicker from zero to 60 mph than the 1.8-liter, offering plenty of usable on-road performance.

As mentioned above, Toyota has discontinued the base L trim to make way for Corolla LE, the new base model for 2023. It has unique features like Toyota’s next-generation eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a smart key, and 16-inch steel wheels. The infotainment has hi-tech features like voice command, an intelligent assistant, dual Bluetooth connectivity, and cloud navigation, among others.

Meanwhile, the Corolla SE and XSE gain a new “sport” driving mode, red interior accents, bucket-type front seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster (XSE only), and an available 800-watt JBL premium sound system with nine speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer. Cloth seats are standard in the Corolla LE, while posh-feeling SofTex upholstery in Black/Red, Light Gray, and Macadamia return for the SE and range-topping XSE.

2023 Toyota Corolla Safety Features

The 2023 Toyota Corolla sedan is rolling into showrooms with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a more advanced driving assistance package with enhanced versions of the latest safety tech. It includes a backup camera, a pre-collision system, lane departure warning (with steering assist), dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, and automatic high beams. New for 2023 are proactive driving, deceleration, and obstacle anticipation assist.

2023 Toyota Corolla interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Factory Warranty

The 2023 Toyota Corolla sedan has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a 60,000-mile corrosion warranty with no mileage limit. It makes sense to consider an extended warranty if you drive more miles than the average person. This guide to Toyota extended warranties will help get you started.

2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Pricing

Pricing starts at $22,645 for the Corolla Sedan LE, $25,045 for the LE, and $27,795 for the top-of-the-line XSE, including the $1,095 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Corolla Sedan.

