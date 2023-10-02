2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Circuit Edition Returns, New Premium Grade Model, Updated Performance Hardware & More

Fresh from its 2023 debut, the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla is entering the new year with a few changes. Due to popular demand, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition returns for one more model year. Toyota originally intended to release the Circuit Edition only for its 2023 introduction, but enthusiasts now have until the 2024 model year to secure their build slots. New for 2024 is the GR Corolla Premium Grade with more performance-tuned hardware.

“The response to the GR Corolla has been incredible,” said Mike Tripp, Vice President of Toyota Vehicle Marketing & Communications. “This model has captured a passion for driving.”

2024 Toyota GR Corolla: What’s New?

The Circuit Edition variant gets a second call of duty in two exclusive paint colors: Ice Cap and Blue Flame. It has new dark-themed forged 18-inch BBS wheels, a forged carbon fiber roof, a high-mounted rear spoiler, blacked-out rocker graphics, a hood bulge, and a leather-wrapped shift kob with blue stitching.

New for 2024 is the GR Corolla Premium Grade. The “premium” part includes front and rear limited-slip differentials that can split the power output between the left and right axles. Other goodies include brake cooling ducts, Brin-Naub suede-like upholstery, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a JBL audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and parking sensors for the fore and aft. The all-new Premium Grade is available in Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, Black, or Ice Cap paint.

Turbo Power & Standard AWD

There are no changes under the hood of the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla. It remains motivated by a power-dense G16E-GTS 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo inherited from the GR Yaris, the unicorn hot hatch that Toyota won’t sell stateside. But with 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque, American buyers have it better with more horsepower, more doors, and more space than the teensy Yaris. Toyota claims zero to 60 mph in about five seconds, which is not bad for a practical hatchback.

Power goes to all four wheels using Toyota’s GR-FOUR AWD and a six-speed manual gearbox. The all-wheel drivetrain features user-selectable functions to adjust the torque distribution from 60:40, 30:70, or 50:50 front and rear. Meanwhile, the exclusive manual gearbox has rev-matching features to make any driver feel like Sebastian Loeb. Everything bolts to a reinforced TNGA-C architecture with more adhesives, weld points, a center brace, and no less than three underfloor braces compared to a standard Corolla Hatchback.

Mechanical & Aerodynamic Enhancements

No modern hot hatchback is complete without a few aerodynamic tweaks. The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla gains aluminum sheets under the front and rear wheel wells for better stability. At the same time, the Circuit Edition has hood vents and fender ducts to better tame oncoming air, while all variants get a rear diffuser, underfloor covers, and side air curtains beside the front grille.

The GR Corolla Core and Premium Grade variants have 18-inch forged alloy wheels. The Circuit Edition has lighter 18-inch BBS wheels. No matter the case, all GR Corollas are wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and have modified steering gear and rear suspension mounting points for stickier handling and quicker steering.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

All 2024 Toyota GR Corollas feature Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS). It’s a collection of advanced driving aids, including pre-collision detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assistance, road sign assist, hill start assist, rear seat reminder, and automatic high beams. Moreover, the Circuit Edition receives blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Toyota GR Corolla Warranty

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla leaves the Motomachi Japan factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion warranty with no mileage limits. Also included is ToyotaCare, which features two years of factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles. If needed, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the GR Corolla.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla will arrive at dealerships in Core, Premium, and Circuit Edition trim models. The base GR Corolla Core starts at $37,195 (including the $1,095 destination fee). It has sport-fabric seats, a sport-tuned suspension and braking system, a triple exhaust system with stainless steel tips, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster.

Meanwhile, the new-for-2024 GR Corolla Premium starts at $41,015. It has red GR brake calipers, front and rear limited-slip differentials, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, and a wireless smartphone charger. The range-topping GR Corolla Circuit Edition starts at $45,835. It has all the goodies from the Core and Premium with a few upgrades, like a forged carbon roof, a leather shift knob, and a high-mount rear spoiler.

Our free and easy search tools* show which Toyota dealerships have the best deals in your area on a new Corolla Hatchback. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.