2024 Toyota GR Supra: Two Engine Choices, New 45th Anniversary Edition, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Toyota GR Supra remains part of the much-awaited fifth-generation model that arrived in 2019. It initially drew the ire of hardcore Supra fans for two reasons: it had less power than its BMW Z4 platform-mate and didn’t come with a manual gearbox. Toyota addressed this in 2021 when the turbo 3.0-liter inline-six was updated with more power while also giving the Supra an available manual gearbox for the 2023 model year.

2024 Toyota GR Supra: What’s New?

All the changes from previous model years spilled over to the 2024 Toyota GR Supra. It’s still available with an automatic or manual for the 3.0-liter variant, while the 2.0-liter turbo is only available with an eight-speed automatic.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is new for 2024 and starts with a 3.0 Premium model. Limited to 900 units, the Supra 45th Anniversary adds throwback vibes like Mikan Blast Orange paint, a manually adjustable rear spoiler, matte black 19-inch wheels, black brake calipers, and bespoke side decals.

2024 Toyota GR Supra: Powertrain & Driveline

The base Toyota GR Supra has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-banger with direct fuel injection and continuously variable valve timing in the intake and exhaust camshafts. It produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, all sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. Since the 2.0-liter is about 200 lbs. lighter, it’s the perfect everyday sports car for occasional track days.

However, the GR Supra 3.0 with 382 horsepower and 365 lb-ft. of torque is a better bet, especially when equipped with the optional and no-cost six-speed manual transmission. Toyota developed the stick shift exclusively for the GR Supra’s 3.0-liter engine, and it has an intelligent rev-matching feature to make novices feel like professional racing drivers with every downshift and a revised stability control and anti-roll program for niftier handling.

If you prefer a less hardcore, grand touring vibe, the GR Supra 3.0 has an available eight-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Toyota GR Supra. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

How Fast Is The 2024 Toyota GR Supra?

Toyota claims the GR Supra 2.0 could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about five seconds and achieve a 155 mph top speed. Despite heaping praises for the Supra 3.0’s manual transmission, the automatic is faster, rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the manual takes 4.2 seconds.

While talking about fuel economy in describing a Toyota sports car is counterintuitive, the Supra is surprisingly good on gas. The 2024 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 with an automatic transmission returns an EPA-estimated 25 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 27 combined. The automatic GR Supra 3.0 is close at 23/31 city/highway and 26 combined. Manual transmission models are rated at 19/27 city/highway and 21 combined.

Adaptive Variable Suspension

All fifth-gen Toyota Supras have a double-joint MacPherson front and multi-link rear suspension. The 3.0-liter variant has adaptive variable dampers that utilize sensors to read the road and detect changes in driving style. Meanwhile, all Supra grades have adjustable driving modes (Normal, Sport, and Individual) that alter the steering, throttle response, and suspension behavior.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

Exclusively available for the 2024 model year, the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition has a 3.0-liter turbo engine with an automatic or manual transmission. Inspired by the iconic fourth-gen Supra that starred in the original The Fast and the Furious action hit released in 2001, it has a heads-up display, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, Gazoo racing strut tower braces, and cowhide upholstery to match its retro-inspired styling touches.

2024 Toyota GR Supra: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Toyota Supra is available in 2.0, 3.0, and 3.0 Premium trims. Below is a summary of each trim model’s standard equipment and MSRP. The pricing information includes the $1,095 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

GR Supra 2.0 A/T

The base Toyota Supra 2.0 with an automatic starts at $46,635. It has an automatic engine stop/start, 18-inch cast aluminum wheels, dual rear exhaust tips, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Alcantara leather, and a four-speaker audio system.

GR Supra 3.0

The 2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 starts at $55,595 for both manual and automatic variants. The standard equipment includes an active rear sport differential, forged 19-inch wheels, adaptive variable suspension, heated seats, Brembo four-piston front brakes, and a 10-speaker audio system.

GR Supra 3.0 Premium

The range-topping 2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium has a $58,745 base price for both the manual and automatic. It adds tan or black leather seats, a full-color heads-up display, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

The limited-edition 45th Anniversary model has a $65,470 base price. It’s available in two paint colors, Mikan Blast and Absolute Zero. It has bespoke trimmings like a gloss black rear spoiler, orange GR strut tower braces, black GR brake calipers, black leather-trimmed seats, and custom Supra side decals.

Toyota Supra Safety Features

The 2024 Toyota Supra has advanced driving aids and next-level safety technologies. All variants have pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, stability control, automatic high beams, tire pressure monitoring, hill start assist, and a rearview camera.

The Driver’s Assist Package adds more safety nets like dynamic radar cruise control (automatic transmission models), blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors. All models receive Supra Connect Extended Services to access emergency calling, real-time traffic information, remote services, and more.

Toyota GR Supra Warranty

The 2024 Toyota GR Supra has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year,60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additional ToyotaCare services provide two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years with unlimited mileage. If you need additional coverage, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.