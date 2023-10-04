2024 Toyota Sequoia: New Nightshade & TRD Off-Road Packages, Standard Hybrid Max Powertrain & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia is fresh from its highly-anticipated third-generation debut. It’s entering the new year with a bevy of appearance packages and rugged off-road hardware. The new Sequoia doesn’t stray far from its also-new Tundra stablemate. It even inherited the Tundra’s potent i-Force Max Hybrid powertrain, delivering V8 power with better fuel economy.

Toyota nailed the Sequoia’s family-friendly yet aggressive three-row design. It has an undeniable road presence, perhaps even more so than other popular large SUVs. However, the Sequoia lacks an extended wheelbase variant to address its ultimate Waterloo, namely the rather cramped third row.

2024 Toyota Sequoia: What’s New?

The 2024 Sequoia gains the Nightshade Package exclusively for the Limited trim. The bundle includes darkened exterior accents like blacked-out over fenders, mirror caps, badges, and custom 20-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the Sequoia SR5, Limited, and Platinum 4×4 are newly available with the TRD Off-Road Package, previously available only in the Limited trim. It includes off-road-tuned hardware like a more rugged suspension with Bilstein dampers, an electronic locking rear differential, dedicated off-road driving modes, and protective skid plates.

The Sequoia is standard with a second-row bench seat for an eight-seat capacity, although the third row is best suited for children or pets. There are optional captain’s chairs for the second row to deliver a proper seven-seat cabin.

Gutsy i-Force Max Hybrid Powertrain

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia remains the only full-size SUV with a standard hybrid powertrain. It has a twin-turbo 3.4-liter gasoline V6 engine and an electric motor resting neatly between the V6 and its ten-speed automatic gearbox. Toyota claims the hybrid architecture promises V8 performance with outstanding efficiency and will handle both the rigors of off-roading and everyday driving.

With an output of 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque, the Sequoia’s i-Force Max hybrid has more torque than the Ford Expedition’s more potent 440-horsepower EcoBoost non-hybrid V6. Combined with its stiffer body-on-frame TNGA-F chassis, the Sequoia could tow up to 9,520 lbs. (when properly equipped), enough for a boat or your favorite weekend toys. In addition, the Tow Tech package (standard on TRD Pro and Capstone) adds trailer backup guidance and a straight-path assist feature.

The Sequoia is standard with rear-wheel drive, but a part-time 4WD system is optional. Meanwhile, the TRD Pro has a standard four-wheel drivetrain.

2024 Toyota Sequoia Limited. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2024 Toyota Sequoia: Trim Variants & Pricing

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia has five trim models: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Below is a breakdown of the standard equipment and pricing for each. The MSRP figures include the $1,850 delivery fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this helpful auto loans 101 video will point you in the right direction.

Sequoia SR5

The base SR5 starts at $62,725. It has LED headlights, LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloys, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, heated seats, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, to name a few.

The SR5 Premium package adds more goodies like power-operated third-row seats, a hands-free liftgate, a larger 14-inch touchscreen, 120-volt power outlets, and premium Softex seats. Furthermore, Toyota’s TRD Sport package adds rugged hardware like TRD sport-tuned Bilstein monotube dampers, TRD coil springs, and 20-inch matte-black TRD wheels.

Sequoia Limited

Meanwhile, the Sequoia Limited starts at $69,125 and has heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, synthetic leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a 14-inch touchscreen, manual sunshades for the second and third rows, and an option for second-row bench or captain’s chairs.

Sequoia Platinum

The Platinum offers more comfort and convenience. It starts at $75,315 and has heated and ventilated second-row seats, standard second-row captain’s chairs, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, a panoramic moonroof, wireless smartphone charging, and a heads-up display (HUD).

Sequoia TRD Pro

Adventure-minded buyers should look into the TRD Pro. It starts at $80,560 and includes Fox internal bypass dampers, a TRD front skid plate, a locking rear differential, a TRD front stabilizer bar, downhill assist control, crawl control, bespoke 18-inch TRD wheels, dual exhaust tips, a TRD light bar, a red engine start button, and heritage TOYOTA badging.

Sequoia Capstone

Finally, Capstone emphasizes premium luxury. It starts at $79,715 and has front acoustic window glass, 22-inch chrome rollers, power running boards, semi-aniline leather upholstery, open-pore American Walnut trim, and LED mood lighting.

2024 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photos: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5

All 2024 Sequoias have Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a collection of advanced driving aids that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear park assist.

2024 Toyota Sequoia Warranty

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The 2024 Sequoia also comes with a five-year corrosion perforation warranty with no mileage limitations.

Since the Sequoia is a hybrid, it has an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Moreover, Toyota Care is standard and includes factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 250,000 miles (whichever comes first). If the factory coverage is not enough for whatever reason, there are options available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Sequoia.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.