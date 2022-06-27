2023 Toyota Sequoia: Trim Levels, New Tech & Safety Features, Powertrain Specs, Pricing & More

We had goosebumps when Toyota debuted the all-new, third-generation Sequoia SUV, and it had nothing to do with the truck’s newfound styling or performance attributes. Instead, we were overwhelmed with joy that the outgoing Sequoia, on the market since 2008, had finally spawned a successor to go toe-to-toe with the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, Chevy Suburban, and Jeep Wagoneer.

2023 Toyota Sequoia: What’s New?

Toyota has unveiled the base prices for its 2023 Sequoia lineup, and it got us thinking. It has to offer a lot with its $58,300 starting MSRP. For that money, the new Sequoia is among the most expensive in its class, so it better be good. “We are excited to write the next chapter in our truck family story with the all-new 2023 Sequoia,” said Joe Moses, General Manager of Toyota’s Vehicle Marketing Team. “A three-row SUV must be excellent at many things to succeed in this highly competitive market, and we’ve got that with Sequoia.”

Engine & Powertrain

Toyota ditched the old yet dependable 5.7-liter V8 of the longstanding second-gen Sequoia and Tundra and threw in a mild-hybrid powertrain for good measure, and the numbers are enticing. Under the hood of all 2023 Sequoias is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gas engine with a single electric motor and a small battery pack. Before you complain, know that it makes 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft. of torque, which is more than what you get from the competition.

Since the smaller V6 pumps out more horses and torque than the old V8, the towing numbers have grown, too. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia can tow up to 9,520 lbs. when properly equipped. Channeling power to the rear wheels (or all four wheels) is a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Sequoia TRD Pro and Capstone have a trailer backup guide for easier maneuverability.

Chassis & Architecture

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia has an independent front suspension and a new rack-mounted electric power steering system. At the back is a multi-link rear suspension. In addition, there’s an available load-leveling rear height control air suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension to cope with heavy-duty activities. Together, those components deliver better ride comfort and sportier handling, which are nice to have with a big SUV.

Cargo Storage

Sliding third-row seats that move up to six inches and an adjustable cargo shelf system are both new additions to the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The latter is a removable shelf that can be adjusted in multiple configurations depending on your storage needs.

Safety Features

Standard for every new Sequoia is the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 package of advanced driving aids like pre-collision detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitoring.

2023 Toyota Sequoia: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is available in five well-equipped trim variants: SR5, Limited, Platinum, Capstone, and TRD Pro. Here’s a short breakdown of what you get in each trim level. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,495 destination fee.

Sequoia SR5

The base Sequoia comes generously equipped with a moonroof, heated seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 18-inch wheels, and a panoramic view monitor.

The SR5 Premium Package adds a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, power-folding third-row seats, Softex upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, and 120-volt power outlets in the front and rear of the cabin. Meanwhile, the SR5 TRD Sport Package adds 20-inch matte-black TRD wheels, Bilstein monotube dampers, TRD coil springs, aluminum pedals, and a red TRD push start button.

Sequoia Limited

The Limited has a $66,195 starting MSRP. It comes with all the niceties from the base SR5. Still, it adds a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free liftgate, and power-folding third-row seats. Manual sunshades for the second and third rows are standard.

The SR5 and Limited 4×4 are available with the TRD Off-Road package. It adds a selectable locking rear differential, multi-terrain select with crawl control, Bilstein monotube shock absorbers, downhill assist control, TRD coil springs, and a red front axle. Other changes include bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels and a red TRD start button.

Sequoia Platinum

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum has a $72,395 starting MSRP. In exchange, it has heated and ventilated chairs, second-row captain’s seats, a 14-speaker JBL premium audio system, a panoramic moonroof, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers, and wireless smartphone charging.

Sequoia Capstone

The luxury-oriented Sequoia Capstone puts more emphasis on comfort and premium styling. Like the also-new Toyota Tundra Capstone, Sequoia Capstone has exclusive 22-inch chrome wheels, power running boards, semi-aniline leather seats, open-pore American Walnut wood trim, and front acoustic glass. It also has a Capstone logo with LED mood lighting on the dash like the Tundra Capstone.

The Sequoia Capstone starts at $76,795.

Sequoia TRD Pro

The outdoorsy Sequoia TRD Pro has a $78,395 starting MSRP. It offers a potent combination of rugged looks and trail-focused equipment to cope with your weekend mountain jaunts.

It has TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shock absorbers, aluminum skid plates, a TRD roof rack, custom 18-inch black alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and a locking rear differential. Other niceties like a vintage-inspired front grille with a TRD light bar and marker lights are standard fare for the Sequoia TRD Pro.

On the inside, the Sequoia TRD Pro has second-row captain’s chairs, a heated TRD steering wheel, and TRD accents on the shift knob and seats.

Toyota Warranty

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Meanwhile, the hybrid components have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty (for the inverter and control module) and a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty for the battery pack.

Furthermore, the 2023 Sequoia comes standard with a ToyotaCare plan to cover scheduled maintenance items and two years/25,000 miles worth of 24-hour roadside assistance.

If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide you with extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Toyota extended warranties and whether or not they are suitable for you.

Getting The Best Deal

With vehicles like the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you move up through the different trim levels. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing, regardless of trim level. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

