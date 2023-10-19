2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Efficient Powertrain, Rugged Woodland Edition, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

There are no significant changes for the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, something we didn’t expect from a top-selling nameplate that began strutting its wares in 1994. The existing fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (and its PHEV and gas-only brethren) was introduced in 2018 and is ripe for retirement, ushering in an all-new RAV4 planned for a 2025 release.

Despite this, it’s no probably wonder the RAV4 Hybrid is a bestseller. It’s not the comfiest small crossover, and nor is it the most off-road capable. But it has style, space, and the promise of reliability. Moreover, it has more power than a gas-only RAV4, has standard all-wheel drive, and delivers an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in the combined cycle.

Efficient Yet Potent Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid’s gas-sipping electrified powertrain is worth the extra money. It has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) driving all four wheels. Capable of churning out up to 219 horsepower, the RAV4 Hybrid could scoot faster to 60 mph than a gas-only model, finishing the deed in under 7.5 seconds, surpassing other similarly-sized crossovers.

Despite its pleasantly athletic nature, the RAV4 Hybrid could deliver an EPA-estimated 41 in the city, 38 on the highway, and 40 combined. If that’s not enough, it offers up to 37.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats, which is impressive given that the gas-only RAV4 has about the same cargo space.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition

Toyota chose to highlight the RAV4 Woodland Edition once again. Returning for the 2024 model year, the Woodland Edition adds mild off-road capability to the RAV4’s already stellar merits. It has new two-tone paint combinations, a standard 1¼-inch activity mount, and a new Weather Package that adds a leather steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and heated front seats, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the Woodland Edition comes standard with 18-inch TRD bronze alloy wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak all-terrain rubber, dual black chrome exhaust tips, black badges, mudguards, and a custom-tuned TRD suspension with bespoke coil springs and twin-tube dampers.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is available in seven primary trim levels: LE, XLE, SE, Woodland Edition, XLE Premium, XSE, and Limited. Below is a breakdown of each and the accompanying starting MSRP. The price figures are inclusive of the $1,350 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

LE

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE starts at $32,825. It has LED headlamps, 17-inch wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker stereo, and three USB ports.

XLE

The XLE starts at $34,335. It has all the amenities of the base Hybrid LE but gets upgrades like a power driver’s seat, keyless entry, push-button start, heated wing mirrors, and up to five USB charging ports.

SE

The SE starts at $35,520. It adds a leather steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, 18-inch wheels, projector LED headlamps, and a sport-tuned suspension to its standard goodies.

Woodland Edition

The outdoorsy Woodland Edition starts at $36,045 and has all the standard features of the XLE grade. However, it also gets all-weather floor mats, a rear cargo mat, rear privacy glass, fog lights, projector LED headlights, and Woodland badging.

XLE Premium

Like the Woodland Edition, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium begins with all the standard goodies of the Hybrid XLE. It starts at $37,225 and gains a few upgrades like a sunroof, 18-inch chrome wheels, fog lamps, faux leather upholstery, and a power liftgate, among other features.

XSE

The XSE starts at $38,485. It has the standard features of the SE and XLE Premium but with more upgrades like a digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, synthetic leather seats with blue stitching, and two-tone paint.

Limited

The range-topping Hybrid Limited starts at $41,130. It inherits most of the standard features of the XSE but with more updates like a power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, bespoke interior trim, and a JBL premium audio system with 11 speakers.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Furthermore, every 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 (TSS 2.5), a collection of advanced driving aids that includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and road sign assist.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Warranty

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year perforation and corrosion warranty with no mileage limits.

Toyota hybrid vehicles also have an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery guarantee. Every Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has ToyotaCare that covers two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years of emergency roadside assistance.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, there are options available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.