2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan: Standard Features, Pricing & New Apex Edition Trim

Japanese auto giant Toyota recently surpassed General Motors as the best-selling automaker in the United States, outselling GM by 114,000 vehicles in 2021. The everlasting 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan is leading the charge and remains part of the 12th generation variant unveiled in 2018.

Setting The Stage

Before the “all-new” Corolla hit the stands a few years ago, Toyota Motor Corporation CEO Akio Toyoda made a bold declaration back in 2017. Toyoda said the days of Toyota making dull or “boring” cars is long gone, and it shows with the latest variations of the Corolla Hatchback and sedan.

The 2022 Corolla sedan is available in a new Apex Edition trim that offers a lower, sportier suspension, summer tires, and a host of performance-enhancing upgrades. No longer a wallflower in a once-popular segment, the new Corolla sedan is a solid, dependable, and affordable choice against its nearest rivals like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3.

2022 Toyota Corolla: Engine & Transmission

Lower trim variants of the 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan get a 1.8-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine generating 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, higher trim grades receive a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with direct injection, secondary port injectors, and intelligent variable valve timing (VVT-iE) to produce 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque.

All Toyota Corollas have a front-wheel drivetrain (AWD is not available). But then again, both engines are available with a standard CVT automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, depending on the configuration.

2022 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2022 Toyota Corolla Fuel Economy

You can expect excellent fuel economy no matter if you get the base 1.8-liter or upgraded 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. For instance, the range-topping Corolla XSE (CVT) has an EPA-rated 31 in the city, 38 on the highway, and 34 combined mpg. Here’s a breakdown of the fuel economy numbers by trim level.

Trim Level & Engine EPA Estimated MPG (City/Highway/Combined) L w/ 1.8L 4-Cyl (CVT) 30/38/33 LE w/ 1.8L 4-Cyl (CVT) 30/38/33 XLE w/ 1.8L 4-Cyl (CVT) 29/37/32 SE Apex w/ 2.0L 4-Cyl (Manual) 28/36/31 SE Apex w/ 2.0L 4-Cyl (CVT) 31/38/34 XSE Apex w/ 2.0L 4-Cyl (CVT) 31/38/34 SE w/ 2.0L 4-Cyl (Manual) 29/36/32 SE 2.0L 4-Cyl (CVT) 31/40/34 XSE 2.0L 4-Cyl (CVT) 31/38/34 SE Nightshade w/ 2.0L 4-Cyl (CVT) 31/38/34

Chassis & Suspension

Like the new Corolla Hatchback, the 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan is riding on a high-strength TNGA-C (Toyota New Global Architecture-C) platform with a unitized construction of high-strength steel body panels. It also has a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension for better refinement and sportier handling, according to Toyota.

The new Corolla Sedan has a 106.3-inch wheelbase with a broader front (+0.47 in.) and rear (+0.87 in.) track to deliver a more purposeful and dynamic stance. In addition, it has slimmer J-shaped bi-beam LED headlights and narrow rear taillights that wrap deeply into the fenders, imbibing the new Corolla sedan with a sharper and modern countenance.

Advanced Safety Features

All Corolla sedans are standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and dynamic radar cruise control, to mention a few.

Trim Levels, Standard Equipment, & Pricing

The 2022 Toyota Corolla is available in five trim levels: L, LE, XLE, SE, and XSE. The SE Nightshade Edition and Apex Edition are returning for 2022 with a bevy of updated features. Below is a breakdown of each model. Take note that the MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,025 destination fee.

Corolla Sedan L

The base Toyota Corolla L starts at $21,200. It has a 1.8-liter engine and a CVT gearbox. Standard features include LED headlights, 15-inch steel wheels, two USB ports, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cloth seats, and a driver information display.

Corolla Sedan LE

The Corolla LE is strictly available with the 1.8-liter engine and CVT gearbox like the base L model. With prices starting at $21,650, the LE adds larger 16-inch wheels, automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, keyless entry, rear USB ports, and keyless entry.

Corolla Sedan XLE

The Toyota Corolla XLE starts at $25,600 and has updated LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a sunroof, a proximity key with a push-button start system, faux leather upholstery, and a power driver’s seat. Also standard is the 1.8-liter engine and CVT gearbox.

Corolla Sedan SE

The Corolla SE has a 2.0-liter engine with a CVT ($23,650) or a six-speed manual ($24,350). Of course, it also gets more standard features like 18-inch alloy wheels, sport front seats, steering-mounted paddle shifters (CVT), and two driving modes (Normal and Sport). Also standard are triple J-shaped clearance LED lights with LED turn signals. Toyota’s adaptive headlights that swivel as you turn the tiller are optional across the board.

Furthermore, you can get the Corolla SE Apex Edition package with a standard six-speed manual. With prices at $26,735, the SE Apex Edition receives a lowered, track-tuned suspension, new jounce bumpers for increased roll stiffness, 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, and a retuned electronic power steering system. Other standard features include a blacked-out aerodynamic body kit, a front spoiler, sportier side moldings, fog light covers, and a rear diffuser.

Corolla SE Nightshade Edition

Making a return for 2022 is the Corolla SE Nightshade Edition. Starting with a $24,350 MSRP, the Nightshade Edition is available in three exterior colors: White, Silver Metallic, or Black Sand Pearl. Other standard goodies include black 18-inch alloy wheels and a bevy of blacked-out accents like the bumpers, front grille surround, mirror caps, door handles, and side rockers. The best news? You can have a CVT or six-speed manual with the standard 2.0-liter four-banger.

Corolla Sedan XSE

The range-topping Corolla XSE starts at $27,100. It has all the niceties of the Corolla XLE and SE, like 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, and sports seats. Also standard is the 2.0-liter engine and CVT gearbox.

However, the Corolla XSE Apex Edition has a standard six-speed manual shifter ($26,735), but it’s also available with a CVT ($29,475). Naturally, the Apex Edition includes a sportier suspension and a black body kit.

2022 Toyota Corolla Warranty

The 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan leaves the factory with a 36-month/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 60,000-mile powertrain and corrosion warranty. And even though Toyota vehicles rank high in durability and reliability, it could be worth considering an extended warranty if you do a lot of driving. This comprehensive guide will clarify whether a Toyota extended warranty is right for you.

Getting The Best Deal

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

