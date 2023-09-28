2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Debuts With New Nightshade Edition, Two-Tone Paint Options & Updated Safety Features

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will enter the new model year with a hybrid-exclusive Nightshade Edition that adds blacked-out hardware and trim. The Corolla Cross Hybrid was all-new for 2023 and will join the 2024 model year with an updated wireless smartphone charger for the Hybrid SE and XSE variants. Besides that, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is a sterling choice in the small SUV segment with its affordable base price, potent hybrid powertrain, and excellent fuel economy.

Standard Features & Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in three primary trim levels: S, SE, and XSE. The S and SE are standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and a sport-tuned suspension. SE models have privacy glass, roof rails, and paddle shifters, while XSE models will have 18-inch wheels, heated SofTex seats, and the availability of two-tone paint.

Toyota’s Audio Multimedia System is standard across all 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid models. It includes an eight-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual Bluetooth, an intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, USB-C charging ports, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Nightshade Edition

New for 2024 is the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition. Based on the mid-grade Hybrid SE trim, the Nightshade adds a darker theme with 18-inch gloss black wheels, black accents on the headlights and taillights, a rear lip spoiler, dark badging, and bespoke paint options. Meanwhile, the interior receives black and red fabric upholstery, red stitching, wireless charging, carpet floor mats, and a frameless HomeLink rearview mirror.

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in Jet Black, Barcelona Red with a Jet Black Roof, or Celestite Gray with a Jet Black Roof. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Vigorous & Efficient Hybrid Powertrain

The gas-only Toyota Corolla Cross has a somewhat lazy 2.0-liter four-banger with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque. However, the Corolla Cross Hybrid adds three electric motors to its gas engine to produce a sprightlier 196 horsepower. It’s not a sports car, but Toyota claims zero to 60 mph in about eight seconds, quicker than its gas-only sibling.

Combined with a standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drivetrain and an ECVT automatic (electronic continuously variable transmission), Toyota claims the Corolla Cross Hybrid achieves up to 42 mpg combined, but the numbers may vary.

Towing & Cargo Capacity

Underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA-C platform like the Corolla sedan, GR Corolla hatchback, and the Prius, the Corolla Cross Hybrid could tow up to 1,500 lbs. The towing numbers are lackluster yet appropriate for the class. If it’s any consolation, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers eight inches of ground clearance and 21.5 cubic feet of room in the trunk with the rear seats upright.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is brimming with advanced driving assistance features. All models have full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, a rear seat reminder, and road sign assist. Meanwhile, other trims receive blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder also comes standard for all Corolla Cross Hybrid models.

Toyota Hybrid Warranty

All 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrids leave the Huntsville, Alabama, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion and perforation warranty with no mileage limitations.

Moreover, the hybrid gets an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. If necessary, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid MSRP

Dealerships will start receiving Corolla Cross Hybrid deliveries this winter. The official MSRP numbers remain forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to begin between $31,000 and $33,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.