2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Trim Levels, All-Wheel Drivetrain, Safety Features, Fuel Economy & More

Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross in 2021 to slot between the iconic RAV4 and the quirky CH-R compact SUV. It offers more room and higher ground clearance than a Corolla Hybrid sedan, but its bland engine and transmission combo are typically Corolla. Then again, the all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid begs to differ at least a little bit.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: What’s New?

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is all-new for 2023. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors that make a combined 194 horsepower, impressive for a small family crossover. Equipped with standard all-wheel drive, Toyota claims zero to 60 mph in eight seconds, a full second quicker than a standard Corolla Cross. But as with most hybrids, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is not about straight-line agility.

There are five trim variants available: LE, XLE, S, SE, and XSE. Moreover, all trim grades have an updated eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and dual Bluetooth connectivity. Toyota’s newest multimedia system also features an intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, destination assist, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Fuel Economy

Your biggest motivation in choosing the new hybrid over a regular Corolla Cross will be fuel economy. In this regard, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will not disappoint. Toyota claims 37 combined mpg across all trim levels with standard AWD, an impressive uptick over a front-wheel drive, gas-only Corolla Cross that returns 32 combined (the AWD variant has an EPA rating of 30 combined).

Generously Equipped

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid S has 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights and taillamps, and a smart key for easier access and locking. Meanwhile, the SE adds roof rails, paddle shifters, and privacy glass. The SE grade also has more safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Moving up to the XSE gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, updated LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights, heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat. The S and SE have fabric seats, while the XSE has Softex seats in black or black/blue. The Corolla Cross Hybrid LE has light gray and black fabric seats, but the mid-tier XLE gets Mocha or Black Softex chairs.

Available Two-Tone Paint

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE and XSE are available with four two-tone paint combinations if you fancy that sort of thing. The permutations are typically silver, red, blue, and gold with a black or dark metallic roof. Solid colors like Jet Black Mica, Cypress, Blue Crush Metallic, or Wind Chill Pearl are available across the lineup.

Standard Safety Features

The newest Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a collection of advanced driving aids with updated sensors and improved detection capabilities. The safety suite includes dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, steering assist, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and a rear-seat reminder, among many others.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Factory Warranty

All 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid variants leave the Huntsville, Alabama factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion and perforation warranty (unlimited mileage). In addition, it has an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

There are options available to extend the factory warranty of all Toyota vehicles, including the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Pricing

The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will arrive at dealerships in late summer or early fall 2022. Toyota promises to reveal the pricing and other specs closer to the delivery date.

In the meantime, our free and easy search tools* show which Toyota dealers have the most competitive pricing on Corolla Cross Hybrids. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.