2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels, Safety Features & More

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the perfect antidote for those who want a Prius but can’t stand the thought of driving one. Introduced in 2020 and based on the current twelfth-generation Corolla sedan, the Corolla hybrid has entered the new year unchanged. The only new addition for 2022 is a Premium Interior Package that adds a dose of refinement to an otherwise basic cabin.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: How Does It Work?

The 2022 Corolla Hybrid has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gas engine, two electric motors, and a small lithium-ion battery pack tucked neatly under the rear seat. The Atkinson gas engine is worth noting for its efficiency rather than its power output, but it’s perfect for a hybrid since the electric motors compensate for the lack of low-end grunt.

The Corolla Hybrid’s Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive system pumps out 121 horsepower, sending all that twist to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The gas engine works in concert with the electric motors to yield adequate performance and superior fuel economy.

In addition, the electric motors offer a slight power boost when accelerating from a complete stop, and Toyota did it in such a way to eliminate the “rubber band” pulling effect inherent in most hybrid cars. The Corolla Hybrid also has a pre-load differential that delivers better handling and stability.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Fuel Economy

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid achieves an EPA-rated 52 mpg combined, making it among the most fuel-efficient new vehicles on the market. Helping the cause is an EV driving mode that allows Corolla Hybrid to operate silently over short distances, although Toyota has yet to confirm the vehicle’s all-electric driving range.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has three drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Power. Normal and Eco modes deliver the highest possible efficiency, while Power mode unleashes more oomph from the hybrid-electric drivetrain.

Regenerative Braking

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has an electronically controlled braking (ECB) system that proactively uses electric motors to recover energy through the regenerative braking process. It still has conventional hydraulic brakes that can stop the car entirely without intervention from the ECB (like in a system malfunction, for example), but cooperating with the regen system allows Corolla Hybrid to deliver maximum fuel economy.

It even comes with a Brake Hold feature that automatically releases the brakes upon stepping on the gas pedal. It is an excellent feature to have in heavy traffic or while waiting at stoplights.

Standard Features & Pricing

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is only available as a four-door sedan in a single LE trim variant. Starting at $24,775 (inclusive of the $1,025 destination fee), the Corolla Hybrid LE has a generous array of standard equipment.

It has 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in low-rolling-resistance all-season tires, LED headlights, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa), automatic climate control, satellite radio, and a six-speaker audio system. It also has a seven-inch multi-information display to show specific hybrid functions like the battery status, current speed, and more.

Meanwhile, the Premium Interior Package adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, faux leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated mirrors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Of course, the new Toyota Corolla Hybrid comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a package of active safety features. It includes forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few. Also standard are eight airbags, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and a backup camera.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Warranty

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion and perforation warranty. Since we’re talking about a hybrid, it also has an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery warranty.

Toyota vehicles are among the most reliable you can buy, and the comprehensive warranty package is enough for most potential buyers to take the plunge. But then again, you should consider an extended warranty if you plan on doing a lot of cross-country driving in your Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This comprehensive guide will shed some light on whether a Toyota extended warranty is worth considering.

Getting the Best Deal

Our free and easy search tools* will show which Toyota dealerships in your area offer the best deals on a new Corolla Hybrid. That tool will also reveal the invoice price, an excellent piece of info that will enable you to negotiate the lowest possible out-the-door price.

