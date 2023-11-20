2025 Toyota Crown Signia: SUV Variant of Crown Sedan Promises Space, Pace & Efficient Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia made its debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. It wears a similar hammerhead front end as the ninth-gen Camry to which it shares a TNGA-K platform. It wouldn’t be amiss to call the Crown Signia a less weird-looking variant of the Crown sedan.

We’re still scratching our heads about how the Crown nameplate has strayed from its aristocratic ways, but change is inevitable. The Crown’s latest Signia evolution offers a lot on the table to lead the five-seat SUV segment, starting with its Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) classified hybrid powertrain.

“The Toyota Crown Signia takes all of the exceptional attributes of the Toyota Crown name and shapes them into a functional, sophisticated package that customers will adore,” said David Christ, Toyota Motors North America Group Vice President. “It’s the first-ever entry into the crossover SUV category for Toyota’s longest-running nameplate and showcases how we continue to elevate our designs, deliver premium quality, and take hybrid efficiency in versatile new directions.”

2025 Toyota Crown Signia: What’s New?

The Crown Signia is the SUV equivalent of the Crown sedan. Different than its three-row platform mates like the Sienna and Grand Highlander, it has a five-seat cabin with ample cargo room behind the rear seats, enough to accommodate items spanning six-and-a-half feet (1.9 meters) to rival the VW Atlas Cross Sport.

Thankfully, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has not totally abandoned the posh upbringings of its predecessors. Like how the Crown nameplate gained a cult following for its sophisticated engineering, exceptional build quality, and luxurious features, the newest Crown Signia adds a stylish SUV body and an efficient yet perky hybrid powertrain to its evolving DNA.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Hybrid-Electric Powertrain & On-Demand AWD

All Toyota Crown Signias will have the brand’s latest hybrid-electric powertrain under the hood, a system that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motor generators, and a dedicated rear electric motor to deliver an on-demand all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

It sends 243 horsepower to the pavement via an electronic CVT gearbox with driver-selectable Normal, Eco, and Sport modes. Toyota claims a max 2,700 lbs. tow rating for the Crown Signia.

The AWD system has variable torque distribution to improve traction while lowering fuel consumption. It works silently behind the curtains and could preemptively send 80 percent of the available torque to the rear wheels to mitigate front wheel slip and 100 percent to the front wheels during highway driving.

Moreover, Toyota said the Crown Signia could run in all-electric, zero-emissions mode “at low speeds for short distances” like a plug-in hybrid.

Avant Garde Interior Design & Materials

What makes a Crown a Crown is a luxury-themed interior, and the Crown Signia has a high probability of delivering this for new buyers. We like the stylish front and lounge-like rear seats, and we won’t mind our love handles pinching on premium leather with quilting, double stitching, and fillet piping. You get all those in the range-topping Limited grade, although the XLE has a semi-luxury theme highlighted by fabric and SofTex upholstery.

Meanwhile, Toyota engineers ensured Crown Insignia rides hushly like a luxury car. Its TNGA-K platform has optimized steering, floor, and body structures to quell unnecessary vibrations. At the same time, acoustic front glass, a new engine cover, and a dashboard silencer promise a whisper-quiet cabin.

The standard features list includes power front seats, a power liftgate, bronze interior trim, rear air vents, USB ports for the front and rear, 21-inch wheels (19 inches for the XLE), and wireless smartphone charging.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with cloud navigation, an intelligent assistant, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and a host of connected services like Drive Connect, Safety Connect, Wi-Fi hotspot, and more.

The Crown Signia Limited has an 11-speaker JBL audio system, while the XLE grade has a more modest six-speaker stereo. Other features include wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital rearview mirror, a digital key, and a three-month trial of SiriusXM Platinum.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Safety Features

All 2025 Toyota Crown Signias have eight airbags, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake force distribution, and brake assist technology.

Furthermore, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) is standard and adds a collection of advanced driving aids that include pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist.

Toyota Factory Warranty

All new Toyota Crown Signias leave the Tsutsumi plant in Aichi, Japan, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year perforation and corrosion warranty with no mileage limits.

Since the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has a hybrid powertrain, it has an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

Furthermore, every Crown Insignia has complimentary factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first) and two years of roadside assistance with no mileage limitations. If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia MSRP

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will arrive at North American dealerships in the summer of 2024, although the MSRP information remains forthcoming. We reckon the base prices will begin slightly higher than a Crown sedan, ranging from $43,000 to about $47,000, depending on the trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.