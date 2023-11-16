2025 Toyota Camry: Ninth Iteration of Toyota’s Bestselling Sedan Receives a New Hybrid Powertrain & Interior Design

The 2025 Toyota Camry is the much-awaited ninth-generation variant of the automaker’s popular midsize sedan, and we’re not surprised it inherited the hammerhead nose of the reshaped Prius hybrid and newly-minted Crown crossover.

While the praiseworthy styling deserves applause, the new Camry’s most significant triumph is its fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, now with more horsepower in front-wheel (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, beating its primary competitor, the Honda Accord, in both aspects.

2025 Toyota Camry: What’s New?

The all-new ninth-gen Toyota Camry is not a complete departure from the old eight-gen model. It still rides on Toyota’s GA-K platform shared with the Crown crossover, RAV4, Sienna, and Grand Highlander siblings, to name a few, and its overall silhouette is strangely similar to the old model.

However, the 2025 Camry has bid adieu to its four-cylinder and V6 engines to make room for its hybrid powertrain with two (FWD) or three (AWD) electric motors. From now on, all Toyota Camrys are hybrids, and the optional all-wheel drivetrain is available for all trim variants.

Toyota Camry THS 5 Hybrid Powertrain

Debuting under the hood of all 2025 Toyota Camrys is the automaker’s fifth-gen hybrid powertrain (THS 5), featuring lighter, more compact, and more powerful electric motors. It has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and two electric motors in front-wheel drive guise, good for 225 horsepower. Selecting the optional hybrid AWD adds a single electric motor in the rear axle for up to 232 horsepower.

A continuously variable automatic gearbox (CVT) sends power to the driving wheels. The on-demand all-wheel drive system delivers better traction and tighter handling, and Toyota promises better acceleration from its reconfigured hybrid system.

2025 Toyota Camry. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Modern & Athletic Design With New Colors

If you raved about the new Prius and Crown’s hammerhead-inspired fascia, you’ll love the 2025 Toyota Camry. It has LED lighting fixtures in the front and rear, while the sleek roofline adds a grand-touring vibe. The Camry SE and XSE have a sportier look with front-side canards, air ducts, a rear spoiler and diffuser, 19-inch alloy wheels, and twin tailpipes.

The 2025 Camry will feature two new paint colors, Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal, while the Camry XSE is available in two-tone paint with a black roof.

Other paint options include Camry-familiar colors like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Midnight Black Metallic, Reservoir Blue, and Underground.

Revised Cabin With New Tech Features

Toyota claims the 2025 Camry has an “open-style cockpit” with better materials and a premium feel.

The 2025 Camry has comfier seats (with available heating and ventilation), laminated acoustic front windows, curated materials, an optional power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an available nine-speaker JBL audio system, and leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery (Camry XLE).

The base LE and SE feature a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen. Meanwhile, the Camry XLE and XSE have a 12.3-inch digital display, a 10-inch heads-up display (HUD), and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Of course, standard fares include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual Bluetooth pairing, wireless charging, USB-A and USB-C charge ports, and a 10-year trial of Toyota Safety Connect.

2025 Toyota Camry XSE interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2025 Toyota Camry Safety Features

All 2025 Camrys have Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which features an updated list of advanced driving aids like dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert (with steering assist), lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and proactive drive assist.

Furthermore, the optional Premium Plus package for the XLE and XSE includes more advanced safety technology, including front and rear parking assist, a panoramic view monitor, lane changing assist, traffic jam assist, and front-cross traffic alert.

2025 Toyota Camry MSRP

The 2025 Toyota Camry will arrive at North American dealerships in the spring of 2024. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, although we expect the starting price to hover around $30,000 to $38,000, depending on the trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.