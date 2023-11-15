2024 Toyota RAV4: Fuel-Efficient Gas Engine, Trim Levels, Advanced Safety Features, Pricing & More

The Toyota RAV4 is entering the 2024 model year with no significant changes. We included the RAV4 on our best midsize SUVs and crossovers list for its combination of space, rugged styling, generous standard features, and good fuel economy numbers.

The competition is stronger than ever, but the 2024 Toyota RAV4 remains a solid pick for a versatile, stylish, and dependable steed.

2024 Toyota RAV4: What’s New?

The 2024 RAV4 is part of the fifth-gen variant that debuted in 2019, meaning it could use a reboot to outclass the Mazda CX-50 and Honda CR-V. Thankfully, there’s an all-new RAV4 slated to arrive for the 2025 model year, which should debut a more potent (and more efficient) turbo or hybridized powertrain to address the RAV4’s tepid nature.

Otherwise, there are no crucial changes to the 2024 Toyota RAV4. It still has a fuel-efficient yet somewhat lackluster 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. It produces 203 horsepower, which is still an okay number for a family crossover.

Key features of the 2.0-liter mill include direct and port injection, high-speed combustion, and electronic throttle control. Meanwhile, the eight-speed automatic gearbox enables an EPA-estimated 27 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 30 combined.

By comparison, the 2024 RAV4 Hybrid and its 219-horsepower hybrid powertrain delivers 40 mpg combined.

Two Available All-Wheel Drivetrains

The Toyota RAV4’s eight-speed direct-shift gearbox routes power to the front wheels, but an all-wheel drivetrain is optional across the board (AWD is standard in the RAV4 Adventure and TRD Off-Road).

The AWD system in the LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited has Dynamic Torque Control that can do a 50:50 or 100:0 torque split between the front and rear axles for maximum grip or more balanced fuel economy.

On the other hand, the AWD system in the RAV4 Adventure and TRD Off-Road has Dynamic Torque Vectoring and a rear driveline disconnect system. It can send 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels and split that 50 percent between the left and right rear wheels. It can also disconnect the rear axle in everyday driving to help save fuel.

2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 is available in LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Limited, Adventure, and TRD Off-Road variants. Below is a brief description of each model and the starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,350 destination charge.

LE

The base RAV4 LE starts at $29,825 (FWD) and $31,225 (AWD). Despite being the starting point of the RAV4 family, the LE grade has a generous equipment list that includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.

XLE

The XLE has a $31,335 (FWD) and $32,735 (AWD) starting MSRP. The XLE adds keyless entry, a power driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control to the list of standard features.

XLE Premium

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium starts at $34,225 (FWD) and $35,625 (AWD). As expected, it has premium-themed equipment like standard LED fog lamps, a power liftgate, 19-inch wheels, SofTex faux leather upholstery, and a sunroof, to name a few.

Limited

The RAV4 Limited starts at $38,130 (FWD) and $39,530 (AWD). The equipment highlights include a premium 11-speaker JBL audio system, a more immersive 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and power front seats with heating and ventilation.

Adventure

The RAV4 Adventure has a standard all-wheel drivetrain and starts at $36,020. True to its name, the Adventure trim has rugged roof rails, bulbous fender flares, multi-terrain driving modes, and more.

TRD Off-Road

The range-topping TRD Off-Road with its standard all-wheel drivetrain begins at $39,445. TRD Off-Road models come with a sunroof, power liftgate, 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a dark-themed exterior. All-terrain tires, 18-inch wheels, and an off-road-tuned suspension are also standard.

2024 Toyota RAV4 interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 RAV4 has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. Meanwhile, the 2023 model year RAV4 was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

All 2024 RAV4 models have Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, an advanced driving assistance package with a pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, and road sign assist.

Toyota RAV4 Warranty

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The package includes a five-year perforation and corrosion warranty with no mileage limits. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Toyota vehicle, including the RAV4.

