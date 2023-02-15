2024 VW Atlas & Atlas Cross Sport to Arrive With New Styling, Turbo Engine & Updated Safety Features

The 2024 VW Atlas seven-seat crossover and its five-seat Atlas Cross Sport sibling are debuting with significant revamps inside and out. First introduced by Volkswagen in 2018 to SUV-crazy America, the Atlas won the hearts of crossover buyers for having loads of room and refined driving manners. VW debuted the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport in 2020 as a sportier alternative for buyers.

Setting The Stage

However, the competition has increased with equally brilliant and more enticing offerings since the Atlas’ debut. Kia has the Telluride, while Jeep has the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, to name a few. It’s why VW saw fit to revitalize the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport to better keep up with its fast-moving counterparts.

“The Atlas was the first modern Volkswagen designed, engineered, and produced specifically for American buyers, and since its debut, it has become a major player in the U.S. market,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America. “The refreshed Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport continue to build on that success, with an elegant new interior and a sophisticated turbocharged engine that improves both performance and the driving experience.”

2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport (left) and VW Atlas. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2024 VW Atlas & Atlas Cross Sport: What’s New?

Apart from the significant exterior and interior changes, the 2024 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport will arrive at dealerships minus the V6 engine option. But then again, there’s a seriously potent turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder under the hood, a powerplant VW claims is all-new without disclosing the internal changes.

Still, 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque are nothing to scoff at, especially considering the blown four-banger has comparable power and torque figures as the outgoing 3.6-liter V6. What’s more, VW anticipates the four-pot will sip less fuel than the V6 (despite having similar power figures), and it promises a broader torque curve. The new engine mates to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters to turn the front or all four wheels.

2024 VW Atlas & Atlas Cross Sport Styling

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport’s conservative styling cues are a boon or bane, depending on who you ask, but they’re not the best-looking in our book. VW aims to change that with a new four-bar chrome front grille, new LED headlight clusters with adaptive front lighting, funky daytime running lights on all but the base trim, and an illuminated lightbar with a lit VW logo on the front and rear.

Other changes include new LED taillights, a redesigned roof-mounted rear spoiler, updated 18 to 21-inch wheel designs, and a new rear diffuser for Atlas Cross Sport.

The VW Atlas was never about poshness, but the German automaker has taken the necessary steps to make the cabin more luxurious in both look and feel. It starts with premium-feeling materials and more soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard, center console, and door sidings. In addition, the cabin now has standard interior ambient lighting, while higher trim variants get quilted cowhide upholstery with diamond-shaped patterns like in a lounge sofa.

The standard equipment list gets a boost, as well. Standard features include Climatronic automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and voice control. Front and center is a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, the driver has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while passengers can recharge their devices using wireless charging or up to eight USB ports.

2024 VW Atlas interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

IQ.Drive Advanced Safety Features

Volkswagen’s IQ.Drive package is standard for the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The package includes lane centering, emergency assist, front collision assist, and more. Additional safety nets like adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display, and blind spot monitoring are available across the lineup.

2024 VW Atlas & Atlas Cross Sport Pricing

The 2024 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport will begin trickling down to U.S. VW dealerships in mid-2023. The official MSRP figures remain forthcoming, but we expect the Atlas SE to stay under $40,000 and the range-topping SEL Premium R-Line to start at around $56,000.

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Atlas or Atlas Cross Sport.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.