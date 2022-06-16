2023 Toyota Camry Arrives With New Nightshade Edition, Advanced Safety Tech & Optional Hybrid Powertrain

The 2023 Toyota Camry remains part of the eighth-gen variant that debuted in 2018. It’s getting a bit long in the tooth, but Toyota has constantly updated the Camry with new features and design packages, particularly the Nightshade Edition and its bevy of dark interior trim.

The Camry is one year shy of celebrating its 40th anniversary in the United States after first dipping its toes into Uncle Sam’s territory in 1983. We strongly feel Toyota is cooking up a storm to commemorate this momentous occasion despite the Camry’s (and sedans, in general) waning popularity against crossovers and SUVs.

The new Toyota Camry offers a unique selling proposition of being among the last of its breed to provide a V6 gas engine and an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). In addition, the Camry Hybrid offers up to 52 combined mpg. Competitors like the Honda Accord, Kia K5, and Nissan Altima also offer solid driving dynamics at an exceptional value. Still, the Camry is (and remains) the default choice for a competent, efficient, reliable, and roomy family sedan.

2023 Toyota Camry: What’s New?

There are a few notable changes for the 2023 Toyota Camry, the most exciting being the Nightshade Edition. Available in Camry SE grade FWD, AWD, and Hybrid variants, the Nightshade Editon now receives 19-inch matte bronze alloy wheels in place of those black 18-inch rims from the outgoing Nightshade variant.

New additions include a sport mesh front grille (from Camry TRD) and black exterior accessories like a rear spoiler, side mirror caps, headlight/taillight trims, and badging. The newest Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition comes in black, white, or the new-for-2023 Reservoir Blue paint.

2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2023 Toyota Camry: Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2023 Toyota Camry is still available with a choice of three powertrains. The Camry LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE have a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, Camry XSE pumps out 206 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque courtesy of its dual exhaust system, while Camry XSE AWD has 205 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel traction remains optional across the board. Toyota claims the base Camry LE FWD achieves an estimated 28 city and 39 highway mpg.

On the other hand, the Camry XLE, XSE, and TRD can have a 3.5-liter V6 gas engine with direct injection and variable valve timing. It’s the engine to get if you want a lively Camry, and it makes good use of its 310 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque. The four-cylinder and V6 Camry share a standard eight-speed direct-shift automatic transmission.

The Camry Hybrid has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors, collectively pumping 208 horsepower to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The hybrid Camry is a fuel miser, and Toyota claims an estimated 51 city and 53 highway, ranking it among the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars today.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+

Every 2023 Camry is standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ package, a collection of advanced driving aids like pre-collision with pedestrian detection, road sign assist, and dynamic radar cruise control (LE and SE gas models, or full-speed dynamic radar cruise for hybrid, TRD, and other trims).

Also included are automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure alert. In addition, the new Camry has 10 airbags and a rear-seat reminder system.

2023 Toyota Camry interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Generous Standard Equipment

The base Toyota Camry LE has LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Camry SE adds 18-inch wheels, faux leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tiller, and sportier-tuned suspension, to mention a few. At the same time, the XLE has a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, leather seats, heated front seats, wireless charging, and rear air vents.

The new Camry XSE has 19-inch wheels, dual exhaust, and a more sporty suspension, while the TRD gets unique wheels, an aero body kit, TRD-specific trim, and bespoke suspension settings. Available on the XLE and XSE is a 10-inch heads-up display.

Toyota Warranty

All 2023 Toyota Camry leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year powertrain warranty, and a 60,000-mile corrosion warranty with no mileage limitations. Camry Hybrids have an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide you with some extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Toyota extended warranties and whether or not they are right for you.

2023 Toyota Camry: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Toyota Camry should start arriving at U.S. dealerships this fall. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we’re expecting the base Camry LE to begin at about $27,000 and up to $35,000 for the XSE Hybrid variant.

Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price on a 2023 Toyota Camry. Knowing the invoice price will ultimately help you get the best possible out-the-door price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.