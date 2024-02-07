2024 Toyota Mirai: “Plug-Less” Electric Vehicle Boasts Long Range, New Paint Colors & More Safety Features

2024 Toyota Mirai Summary Points

First introduced in 2020, the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai receives a few updates for the 2024 model year, including new Beyond Zero badging and Safety Sense 3.0.

Equipped with solid-polymer electrolyte fuel cells, the Mirai delivers an EPA-estimated 402 miles of driving range with a tankful of hydrogen.

The 2024 Toyota Mirai has a $51,125 starting MSRP and is available in XLE and Limited grades.

2024 Toyota Mirai: What’s New?

The 2024 Toyota Mirai has entered the new year with a few cosmetic updates. It remains North America’s only hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric sedan (the Hyundai NEXO is a crossover SUV). It now gets a new Elemental Silver paint option and Beyond Zero badges.

Joining the new Elemental Silver paint option are five other exterior colors: Black, Oxygen White, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, and Hydro Blue.

Both the XLE and Limited trim levels are equipped with 19×8-inch alloy wheels and 235/55R19 all-season tires, although the XLE is optional with 20-inch wheels.

Toyota Mirai FCEV Powertrain

The Toyota Mirai is a fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV for short) with a “plug-less” system that converts hydrogen into electricity. Drivers fill the tank with hydrogen, similar to a traditional gas vehicle; the difference being compressed hydrogen gas for fuel versus liquid gasoline.

With the 2024 Mirai, the combined electricity from the fuel cell and regenerative braking system is stored in a lithium-ion battery pack. Pressing the “gas pedal” transfers a maximum of 182 horsepower to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted AC synchronous electric motor.

The Mirai’s fuel cell combines hydrogen with oxygen from the intake air to create a chemical reaction and produce electricity. The only byproduct of the synthesis between hydrogen and oxygen is water, which drips unnoticeably via a discrete vent pipe under the vehicle.

The 2024 Toyota Mirai has an electric air compressor (to pressurize the intake air), a water-cooled intercooler (to cool the compressed air before it enters the fuel cell), a water-cooled oil cooler, and an electrostatic air cleaner with a charcoal filter to purify the intake charge. In other words, the engineering behind the Mirai is pretty cool!

The 2024 Toyota Mirai achieves a 0.29 coefficient of drag. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Fuel Economy

The Toyota Mirai XLE grade returns an EPA-estimated 402 miles of range on a full hydrogen tank, equating to a fuel economy rating of 76 in the city, 71 on the highway, and 74 MPGe combined.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Mirai Limited delivers an EPA-estimated 357 miles of range, suitable for a rating of 67/64 city/highway and 65 MPGe combined.

Depending on the time of year a purchase is made, buyers may receive complimentary hydrogen fuel for up to six years (or a max of $15,000 in value). Those who lease a 2024 Mirai may qualify for three years’ worth of hydrogen fuel (also a maximum of $15,000 in value).

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

Built on top of Toyota’s premium TNGA-L platform, the 2024 Mirai is a significantly bigger car than its predecessor, offering roomy accommodations for five adults.

But despite being a somewhat sizeable midsize sedan, the Mirai only has 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. It’s roomy enough to fit a pair of medium suitcases but nothing compared to the 2024 Honda Accord’s spacious 16.7 cubic foot trunk.

Toyota Audio Multimedia System

The Mirai is standard with the Toyota Audio Multimedia System, headlined by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The system has advanced connectivity features like over-the-air (OTA) updates, dual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a one-month trial of Wi-Fi connectivity that delivers 4G internet for up to five devices.

In addition, the Mirai has a collection of other connectivity services. For example, Drive Connect includes a voice-activated intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, and destination assist. Meanwhile, the Safety Connect package includes an SOS button, a stolen vehicle locator, and 10 years of enhanced 24/7 roadside assistance.

2024 Toyota Mirai interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2024 Toyota Mirai Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota Mirai is available in XLE and Limited grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,025 destination charge.

Mirai XLE

The XLE starts at $51,215. It has auto-leveling LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, power-operated and heated front seats, SofTex upholstery, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, three USB-C charge ports, and a 14-speaker JBL stereo.

The Advanced Technology Package is optional. It includes a digital key, front and rear parking assist, front seat foot illumination, and a 360-degree monitor.

Mirai Limited

The top-of-the-line Limited starts at $68,180. It has everything from the XLE and adds more nifty features like heated and ventilated front and rear seats, interior ambient lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof (fixed glass panels with a sunshade), and advanced park assist.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2024 Toyota Mirai Safety Features

The 2024 Mirai is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic high beams, among other features.

Toyota Mirai Warranty

The Toyota Mirai leaves the factory with an extended ToyotaCare warranty for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). Moreover, it has an eight-year/100,000-mile FCEV warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid warranty.

Other benefits of purchasing or leasing a Mirai include a complimentary rental for up to 21 days (during the first three years of ownership), HOV carpool sticker eligibility, three years of dedicated 24/7 phone support, and 10 years of enhanced roadside assistance.

2024 Toyota Mirai Conclusion

The 2024 Toyota Mirai is, pound-for-pound, the longest-range electric car for under $52,000, and this second-gen update has given it a newfound identity, including a Lexus-like interior.

One potential limiting factor is the number of refilling stations, although the U.S. Department of Energy provides this helpful locator map of hydrogen fueling stations in the United States and Canada.

