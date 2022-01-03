2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: Trim Levels, Fuel Economy, Safety Features & More

The Toyota Corolla needs no introduction. The Corolla, in general, is the world’s best-selling car and remains a solid, reliable, and affordable choice in the compact segment. But with the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, you also get a healthy dose of aggressive styling and newfound levels of practicality.

The new Corolla Hatchback remains part of the twelfth-generation model unveiled in 2019, and this particular generation is an attempt to bring back the swagger to Toyota’s longstanding family car. This Corolla is the first in its lineage to ride on Toyota’s new GA-C platform, but the hatchback model has a few tricks up its sleeve to infuse some much-needed substance to its eye-catching body style.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: What’s New?

There are no significant changes to the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which is surprising given direct competition from its Corolla Cross stablemate. But since the latter is more of a crossover than the former’s athletic countenance, the hatchback variant is more engaging to drive without sacrificing roominess and everyday practicality.

Moreover, the Nightshade Edition is making a return for 2022. The Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade includes black 18-inch wheels and blacked-out trim like the lower rocker panels, mirror caps, door handles, roof spoiler, and headlight frames. In addition, the Corolla Hatchback is available in two-tone paint with a black roof to deliver a sportier appearance.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

It’s Got The Look

Sure, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is not exactly supercar pretty, but we prefer its rounded, muscular physique to any of its forebearers. We also like those slim J-shaped LED headlights and all-LED taillights, the latter with clear lenses we initially saw in the first-gen Lexus IS.

Furthermore, we appreciate Corolla’s overall quality and fit-and-finish, given stiff competition from the new Honda Civic Hatchback and Mazda 3. The attention to quality is evident in the Corolla Hatchback’s TSOP (Toyota Super Olefin Polymer) and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) rear hatch, which is now lighter (good for performance and fuel economy) and easier to lift or close.

Despite its sporting intentions, the Corolla Hatchback is a champion of utility. It offers folding rear seats and more cargo space than its four-door sedan brethren. What’s more, the SE and XSE trims offer an Enhanced Cargo Space option that adds six cubic feet of additional storage room via a lower cargo floor. But then again, choosing this option means losing the spare tire, so choose wisely.

Sporty Underpinnings

The Corolla Hatchback’s aluminum and ultra-high tensile strength steel architecture ensure a stiffer build to deliver sporty handling and a comfier ride. Equipped with revised MacPherson front struts (with a kingpin axis mounted coaxially to the strut bearing) and a multi-link rear suspension, the Corolla Hatchback delivers an “uncanny blend of balance, composure, and feel that invites the driver to seek out twisty roads,” according to Toyota.

Engine & Transmission

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 168 horsepower (6,600 rpm) and 151 lb-ft. of torque (4,800 rpm). Front-wheel drive is the only available drivetrain, but you can get a six-speed manual (M/T) or CVT automatic gearbox, the latter having 10 simulated gears with paddle shifters.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Fuel Economy

Model City Highway Combined SE w/ CVT 32 41 35 XSE w/ CVT 30 38 33 Manual Transmission 28 36 31

Standard Safety Features

All 2022 Corolla Hatchbacks come with standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a comprehensive driving assistance package with adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high-beam headlights, to mention a few.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is available in SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE. Here’s a brief outline of each trim model, including the standard features and pricing. All the MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,025 destination fee.

Corolla Hatchback SE

The base Corolla Hatchback SE starts at $21,940 (M/T) and $23,040 (CVT). It has a bevy of standard features for the price like 16-inch alloy wheels, single-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, two USB ports, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade

The Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade Edition has a $23,940 base price. It gets blacked-out exterior goodies, darker detailing, and black 18-inch alloy wheels, including all the standard equipment from the SE trim. However, the Nightshade is only available with the CVT automatic transmission.

Corolla Hatchback XSE

The range-topping Corolla Hatchback XSE starts at $24,890 (M/T) and $25,990 (CVT). It builds upon the SE trim but adds 18-inch machine-face alloy wheels, LED foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a seven-inch multifunction instrument cluster display, heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat.

The XSE also gets more safety aids like blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert. Optional features include an 800-watt JBL premium audio system with eight speakers, wireless charging, and swiveling LED headlights.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback Warranty

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year powertrain warranty, and standard Toyota Care, which includes two years or 25,000-miles worth of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years/unlimited mileage of 24-hour roadside assistance.

Still, it’s worth considering an extended warranty if you do a lot of driving. This comprehensive guide will shed more light on whether getting a Toyota extended warranty is right for you.

Getting the Best Deal

Our free and easy search tools* show which Toyota dealerships in your area have the best deals on a new Corolla Hatchback. That tool will also help you find the invoice price, an excellent starting point for negotiations. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is available now.

