Win a Gymkhana-Inspired Subaru WRX STI & $20,000 Cash!

Omaze really knows how to get us car enthusiasts excited for a good cause! We didn’t think it could get much better than their benefit campaign for The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which features VIN 001 of the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. And there is this super-cool Airstream Atlas that benefits First Descents.

To keep the momentum going, Omaze now has the chance for you to win a one-of-a-kind Subaru WRX STI, custom-built by the same team that made Travis Pastrana’s Gymkhana car.

One Epic Subaru WRX STI

This unique WRX STI, designed by Subaru Motorsports USA and the same team that built Travis Pastrana’s actual Gymkhana car, is equipped with carbon fiber aero components, a rally suspension, rally handbrake, and an unmistakable livery.

As for the powertrain, we’re talking about a 2.5-liter turbo flat-four Boxer engine with 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft. of torque, good enough for a top speed of 160. Along with the Boxer engine, this special WRX STI features a six-speed manual transmission, a Symmetrical AWD system, Reiger rally competition coilovers, Cusco sway bars, and a set of Brembo Performance brakes (six-piston front, four-piston rear).

And there is a big heaping scoop of Hoonigan Customizations too! This includes things like the cat-back exhaust, carbon fiber rear wing, STI front splitter, rear diffuser, carbon fiber hood boomerangs, front and rear canards, skid plates, and even mud flaps.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this awesome Subaru WRX STI by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting Team Rubicon and Feeding America. Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Their network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States, reaching 40 million people (including 12 million children and seven million seniors).

Check out the gallery of this Gymkhana-inspired Subaru WRX STI below.