2022 Subaru WRX Overview: Trim Levels, Engine Specs, Pricing Info & More

The 2022 Subaru WRX is the fifth-generation model of one of the most iconic nameplates in professional rallying. You can call it a “rally car for the road” if you’re feeling nostalgic, but Subaru hasn’t competed in the World Rally Championship (WRC) for more than a decade. From the looks of it alone, the 2022 WRX has inherited some rugged Outback genes courtesy of those black plastic body claddings (which, believe it or not, have a texture that improves aerodynamics ). However, it still has a feisty turbocharged Boxer engine to satisfy the whims of Subaru rally fans across the globe.

Setting The Stage

The late great Colin McRae won the 1995 World Rally Championship in an Impreza 555, helping Subaru win the manufacturer’s title for the thrid consecutive year in the process. Although we won’t be seeing the 2022 WRX competing in the WRC anytime soon, we bet it’ll see a ton of action in other rally competitions like the ARA National Rally Championship and Rally America, to name a few.

The 2022 WRX is the second variant in five generations to drop the Impreza moniker, Subaru’s attempt in separating the hardcore WRX nameplate from the current-gen Impreza’s family-friendy and roadgoing nature. Despite this, it still rides on a modified and reinforced Subaru Global Platform utilized by the existing Impreza sedan and hatchback. The architecture has a full inner frame construction with stiffer suspension mounting points and a rear stabilizer bar that mounts directly to the body (instead of the sub-frame) to deliver unparalleled stiffness.

Iconic Turbocharged Boxer Engine

The 2022 Subaru WRX has a 2.4-liter FA24 Boxer four-cylinder engine instead of the 2.0-liter FA20F engine from the outgoing model, essentially a retuned variant of the 2.4-liter Boxer mill in the new BRZ sports car and Ascent SUV. The new engine pumps out 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, the latter arriving from 2,000 to 5,250 rpm.

It’s worth noting the larger mill is down in power versus the previous 2.0-liter engine. Still, Subaru promises swifter acceleration and quicker response times with the bigger motor’s electronically-controlled wastegate and air bypass valves.

The engine sends power to a rear-biased symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain (with a 45:55 front/rear torque split) using a standard six-speed manual transmission. It also has an optional CVT performance automatic gearbox with 50 percent quicker downshifts, 30 percent faster upshifts, and an eight-speed manual mode which you can toggle using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. In addition, the CVT has adaptive shift control and can execute rev-matching downshifts under braking.

2022 Subaru WRX under the hood. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2022 Subaru WRX Pricing

The 2022 Subaru WRX is available in four trim variants: WRX base, Premium, Limited, and GT. Below is a quick overview of each. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $995 destination fee.

WRX base

The base WRX starts at $30,100 (M/T) and $31,950 (A/T). It has 17-inch wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, roof rack mounting brackets, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, dual USB ports, remote keyless entry, and welcome lighting. Other standard features include a multi-mode vehicle dynamics control system with track mode, a dual seven-inch center display, and a rear camera. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity are standard as well.

CVT-equipped variants also get EyeSight driver assistance with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision braking, among other safety features.

WRX Premium

The Subaru WRX Premium has base prices at $32,600 (M/T) and $34,650 (CVT). The features list includes 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a subtle rear spoiler, premium fabric seats, dual automatic climate control, and a push-button start. The all-weather package throws in heated front seats, side mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The Premium variant also has an 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen with split-screen capabilities. You can also get a Harman Kardon audio system with 11 speakers and a power moonroof for $1,875 more.

WRX Limited

The Subaru WRX Limited trim starts at $36,990 (M/T) and $39,240 (CVT). It has all the niceties from the Premium but adds steering-responsive headlights (low and high beam), Ultrasuede seats, an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with TomTom navigation, and integrated turn signals on the side mirrors.

In addition, the Limited has more safety features like blind-spot monitoring, lane changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Meanwhile, CVT variants have reverse automatic braking.

WRX GT

The top-of-the-line WRX GT is exclusively available with a CVT automatic. It starts at $42,980 and has electronically-controlled dampers (with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings), a drive mode select feature, Recaro performance front seats in black Ultrasuede, unique 18-inch matte gray alloy wheels, and an electronic parking brake.

2022 Subaru WRX interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Warranty

The 2022 Subaru WRX leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Subaru extended warranty is worth considering.

Getting the Best Deal

The 2022 Subaru WRX will arrive at dealerships this spring. Our free and easy search tools* will show you which Subaru dealers have the best deals in your area. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price to negotiate the best possible out-the-door pricing on a new Subaru WRX.

