2024 Subaru Forester: Trim Levels, Powertrain Specs, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru Forester will arrive with zero changes except for the prerequisite price hikes across all six trim variants. The outgoing 2023 Forester was about $1,300 more than the extensively updated 2022 model despite having no equipment changes or add-ons, and the 2024 Forester is slightly higher yet. The base Forester now starts at $28,190, about $570 higher, which means paying more money for what is essentially the same vehicle.

However, we’re talking about the Subaru Forester, one of the best midsize SUVs and crossovers for 2023. It may cost you a bit more to get a 2024 Forester, but it has praiseworthy attributes and genuine off-road toughness in a fun-to-drive and practical package.

2024 Subaru Forester: Engine & Fuel Economy

Under the hood is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. It has a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with vehicle dynamics control and active torque vectoring, part of the reason for Forester’s sportier handling and off-road smarts. All Subaru Foresters have a Lineartronic CVT gearbox.

The Subaru Forester has an EPA rating of 26 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 29 combined. If you opt for the Wilderness trim level, the increased ground clearance impacts fuel economy. Wilderness models return an EPA rating of 25/28 city/highway and 26 combined.

Subaru Forester Safety Ratings

The 2023 model year Forester earned a five-star overall crash test rating from NHTSA. Meanwhile, the 2024 Subaru Forester comes standard with EyeSight driver assist technology. The package includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane departure warning, and lead vehicle start alert, among others.

2024 Subaru Forester. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Forester: Trim Levels & Pricing

The lineup comprises six trim levels, including the Forester Wilderness trim with 9.2 inches of ground clearance (8.7 inches for other variants), ladder-type roof rails, and chunky all-terrain tires. The MSRP information below includes the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* show which Subaru dealers have the most competitive pricing.

Forester Base

The base Forester starts at $28,190. The standard features include steering-responsive LED headlights with high beam assist, remote keyless entry, power amenities, a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and a rear seat reminder. There’s a $625 option package that adds 17-inch silver alloy wheels and roof rails with a 700 lbs. capacity.

Forester Premium

The Premium starts at $31,390. It has an all-weather package that includes heated front seats, heated wing mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer. Other standard features include 17-inch black alloy wheels, X-Mode with hill descent control, a panoramic moonroof, a leather-wrapped tiller, and a push-button start. Moreover, the Premium trim gets LED fog lights, a black roof spoiler, a Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen, and dual USB charge ports.

Subaru offers a $1,165 option package for the Forester Premium. It includes a power liftgate (with automatic close and height memory), rear USB charging ports, and more driving aids like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, and lane-changing assist.

Forester Sport

The 2024 Subaru Forester Sport starts at $32,960. It has exterior updates like black 18-inch wheels, gloss black exterior trim, orange accents, and dark gray upholstery with orange stitching. Meanwhile, it also has dual X-Mode and paddle shifters for the seven-speed Lneartronic CVT gearbox. The $1,645 option package includes an eight-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a power liftgate, and reverse automatic braking.

Forester Wilderness

The Wilderness is the most outdoorsy of the group. It starts at $36,015 and has a unique off-road suspension, 17-inch matte-black wheels, Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires, a full-size spare, hexagonal LED fog lights, a bespoke front grille, aggressive body cladding, front skid plates, a StarTex interior, all-weather floor liners, and a matte black hood decal to reduce glare.

Moreover, the $1,850 option package will include an eight-inch Starlink infotainment touchscreen, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a power liftgate.

Forester Limited

The 2024 Subaru Forester Limited starts at $35,070. It has 18-inch alloy wheels, body-color wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, textured fog light covers, front and rear dual USB ports, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and a power liftgate. The Limited also has a $1,695 option package that includes a Harman Kardon audio system, an eight-inch infotainment screen, a heated steering wheel, and reverse automatic braking.

Forester Touring

The top-of-the-line Touring starts at $38,490. It has everything from the Limited trim and adds a driver-focus mitigation system (with gesture controls), perforated cowhide seats, heated rear seats, power front seats, custom 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, and silver roof rails.

2024 Subaru Forester Factory Warranty

Every Forester has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Our comprehensive guide to Subaru extended warranties has all the details if you are thinking you need additional coverage. Similarly, if you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

